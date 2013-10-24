German insurers urge end to low interest rates

* Must not keep exit from cheap credit on back burner -GDV
* Low rates a long-term threat to German insurers -Moody's
FRANKFURT Oct 24 Germany's insurers on Thursday
urged an end to low interest rates which threaten to push them
into losses in the coming years.
Insurers say low rates, combined with tough new capital
rules, are limiting options for a sector that has about 8.5
trillion euros ($11.05 trillion) in assets under management in
Europe and which politicians hope will help pull the continent
out of the economic doldrums.
German insurers are suffering in particular because savings
policies they sold in the past carried high guaranteed interest
rates of 4 percent or more. They are becoming increasingly
difficult to fulfil because investment income from the bonds in
which insurers mainly invest has fallen well below those levels.
The German benchmark 10-year government bond yield stands at
1.76 percent.
"The beginning of the end for the excessively low interest
rates in the United States and Europe can no longer be kept on
the back burner," GDV, the trade body for German insurers, said
in a statement.
However, it was also careful to emphasise that the threat to
the sector was not yet acute.
The trade body was responding to a report by credit rating
agency Moody's earlier on Thursday that highlighted German
insurers' particular vulnerability to rates staying low.
Germany requires insurers to build up a special interest
rate reserve to act as a buffer against deficits on policies
with high guarantees.
Moody's calculated that if interest rates stayed at current
levels over the next decade, insurers would have to build the
reserve up to between 40 billion euros and 90 billion euros
($55-$124 billion), from about 6 billion this year.
This could force insurers to use much of their current
unrealised gains on assets to shore up the solvency capital
demanded by regulators, Moody's said.
German insurers like Allianz, and Ergo
have already launched new products with lower guarantees in
response to the low interest rate environment, but Moody's said
the benefits of new business will be slow to materialise.
