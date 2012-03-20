Germany to deliver Israel 6th submarine

BERLIN, March 20 German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday Germany would deliver another submarine to Israel for which it would give "financial help", although he gave no details on what level of discount Berlin would make.

Israel currently operates three German-built Dolphin submarines and has two more on order. Israel's purchase of a sixth submarine had been widely expected. The vessels are considered a vanguard against foes like Iran.

The Dolphins, which cost $500 million-$700 million are manufactured by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW), which is owned by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.