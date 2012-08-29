UPDATE 1-Merkel tells Monti his reforms will bear fruit

By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN Aug 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
praised visiting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's
far-reaching reforms on Wednesday and said these would
ultimately help reduce Rome's borrowing costs.
Monti's brief visit to Berlin came as the prices Italy pays
to sell short-term debt fell to their lowest level since March
in auctions this week. Monti said markets were starting to
reward Rome for its efforts.
"The far-reaching consolidation and reform agenda of the
Italian government is impressive. It needs to be continued and
implemented step by step," Merkel told a joint news conference
with Monti.
"I am personally convinced these reform efforts will bear
fruit, that they will improve Europe's overall competitiveness,"
said the German centre-right leader.
Since taking over from Silvio Berlusconi, who stepped down
in November to avert a Greek-style debt crisis, Monti has
embarked on a reform programme including labour market and
pension overhauls, spending cuts and deregulation.
He has a strong personal rapport with the German chancellor,
in sharp contrast to his predecessor. Bund futures reversed
gains after the news conference, with one trader describing
Merkel as "very positive" on Italy.
Monti had remarked in a interview in Italy's Il sole-24 Ore
on Wednesday that the large difference in spreads between German
and Italian bonds could leave Berlin facing an inflation risk,
due to artificially low interest rates.
Germany has sold debt at negative yields in recent months -
meaning investors are effectively paying to lend money to Berlin
in the search for safe havens.
With critical events looming for the euro zone in September,
Merkel said European leaders must improve co-ordination with
Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months.
"We are convinced that the path we have chosen is the right
one. We are also convinced that we must improve the ability to
cooperate within the euro zone over the next months," she said.
Leaders would support the work of Herman Van Rompuy, Jose
Manuel Barroso, Mario Draghi, Jean-Claude Juncker, in their
proposals and through close bilateral agreements, she added.
European Central Bank President Draghi will next week flesh
out his plans for a bond-buying programme announced in August
aimed at cutting borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.
The proposals have aroused the ire of the influential
Bundesbank, but Merkel has indicated her support.
Italy and Germany also committed to swiftly completing the
long-term budget for the European Union, in order to help
struggling members of the bloc.
"We have an ambitious agenda in the next weeks but we
believe we have the necessary means to strengthen and stabilise
the euro zone," Merkel said.
Germany is awaiting a crucial decision on Sept. 12 by its
Constitutional Court on whether the euro zone's new permanent
bailout facility, the European Stability Mechanism is compatible
with German law.
"We believe that the ESM as a supplement to the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is of the utmost
importance," Merkel said.