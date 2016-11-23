Top German supervisory board chairs earn 4.4 pct more in 2016-report

FRANKFURT Nov 23 Supervisory board heads at
German blue-chip groups will earn 4.4 percent more in 2016 as
they face tougher challenges, a report said, with top salaries
expected to be paid by Deutsche Bank and Siemens
.
The average annual salary for the position is expected to
rise to 372,100 euros ($392,566), according to the report by
consultancy Willis Towers Watson, which relied on forecasts for
Germany's 30 biggest listed companies that make up the benchmark
DAX index.
This is less than the average annual salary paid in
Switzerland and Britain, which stands at 2.05 million euros and
624,000 euros, respectively, the report said.
"Supervisory board heads have seen their tasks grow
significantly more complex over the past years. The scope of
responsibility and liability risks have increased," said Helmuth
Uder, managing director board & executive compensation at Willis
Towers Watson.
At 800,000 euros, the highest paid chair will be Paul
Achleitner of Deutsche Bank, which is expected to undergo a
strategic overhaul next year as it braces for a large fine in
the United States for alleged mis-selling of securitised debt.
Siemens and BMW will pay their supervisory board
heads 608,000 euros and 600,500 euros, respectively. Their
counterparts at Thyssenkrupp will earn 210,000 euros,
Adidas 205,300 euros and Merck 97,800
euros, at the lower end of the range, the report said.
Remuneration for supervisory board chairs has increased by
an average 7 percent since 2005, more than the 3 percent rise
for chief executive officers, the report said.
($1 = 0.9479 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)