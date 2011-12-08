UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank CEO target of suspicious envelope-police

* Suspicious envelope addressed to Deutsche CEO Ackermann
* Sources say it contained explosives
* Police say unclear who sent envelope
By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 An envelope containing
explosives was sent on Wednesday to the head of Deutsche Bank
Josef Ackermann -- known as the face of capitalism in
Germany -- but it was intercepted before it reached him, a
banking source and a U.S. law enforcement official said.
Police in Frankfurt confirmed that a suspicious package was
sent to the bank's headquarters in the city and that they were
investigating. But a spokesman declined to say what it
contained.
"There was a piece of mail that arrived at Deutsche Bank
that was noticed. It was noticed because it seemed unusual,"
Frankfurt police spokesman Alexander Kiessling said.
A bomb diposal expert had been sent to the headquarters of
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, he added.
A banking source in Germany told Reuters that a bomb had
been sent to Ackermann, who is Deutsche bank's chief executive,
but said it had been detected by security personnel before it
got near him.
In New York, a senior U.S. law enforcement official said the
package had been discovered in a mailroom around 1 p.m.
Frankfurt time (1200 GMT) and contained explosives and shrapnel.
The U.S. official said it carried a return address from the
European Central Bank, which is also based in Germany's
financial centre.
"We confirm that a suspicious package has been sent to
Deutsche Bank. It was handed over to police who started
investigations," a bank spokesman said.
Security had been stepped up at Deutsche Bank offices around
the world, banking sources said.
German police and banking sources said it was unclear who
had sent the package.
The incident took place at a time when anti-capitalist
protesters across the world are demonstrating against what they
see as the excesses of bankers and financiers.
Germany is also playing a leading role in efforts to save
the euro zone from collapse, which has led to the imposition of
austerity measures on Greece and other countries.
It also occurred a day before European leaders were due to
hold a summit in Brussels to discuss a way out of the sovereign
debt crisis that started in Greece just over two years ago.
BODYGUARDS
Ackermann is the face of capitalism in Germany and is one of
the few senior managers in the country who is always surrounded
by bodyguards. He is due to retire in May next year after more
than 10 years at the bank's helm.
A 63-year old Swiss, he is the first non-German to head up
Germany's flagship lender, and is credited with transforming it
into a "global champion" with a market value of nearly 28
billion euros and over 102,000 employees.
He is the highest paid CEO among German blue-chip companies,
earning 9 million euros in 2010, and is known internationally
for his role as chairman of the Institute of International
Finance, the bank lobbying group negotiating a private-sector
contribution toward a Greek bailout.
Ackerman became a protagonist for Wall Street-style payouts
and a shareholder-driven management style and initially fell out
of favour with the German establishment for saying Deutsche Bank
was in need of a performance hike, an approach that some
politicians felt clashed with Germany's "social market economy."
Simon Johnson, a former chief economist of the International
Monetary Fund, told a German newspaper this year that Ackermann
was "one of the most dangerous bank managers in the world" and
that his ambitious profit goals had turned Deutsche Bank into a
hazard for the financial system
Last month, Ackermann was whistled and shouted at by members
of the Occupy Movement in the northern German port city of
Hamburg when he tried to give a speech. At one point he invited
the masked demonstrators up on the podium to ask him questions.
In May last year, he drew fire from ordinary Greeks after he
cast doubt on Greece's ability to repay its debt.
Ackermann also backed efforts to restructure the
Mediterranean country's finances but said he was skeptical about
Greece's ability to implement tough austerity measures imposed
as a precondition for a rescue.
A previous head of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, was
assassinated by the Red Army Faction in November 1989. The
leftist guerrilla group planted a roadside bomb near his home in
Bad Homburg on the outskirts of Frankfurt and waited for his
Mercedes-Benz limousine to drive by.
Since then Deutsche Bank has stepped up security procedures
to protect its executives. The banking source said that since
2006 every item of mail sent to members of Deutsche Bank's
Executive Committee was checked.
Kiessling said Frankfurt police were leading the
investigation and state police in Wiesbaden were examining the
A5-sized envelope.
The Frankfurt incident prompted other banks globally to step
up security.
"We have received notification from law enforcement
officials and are diligently monitoring the situation," said a
Wells Fargo spokesman, Ancel Martinez, in San Francisco, the
United States.
In New York, a Bank of America spokesman declined to discuss
security measures but said: "The safety of our customers and
employees is our number one concern."