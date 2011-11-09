EU regulators probe German aid for Linamar factory

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
BRUSSELS Nov 9 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had opened a formal investigation into German plans to grant regional investment aid to the Canadian auto parts group Linamar for building a new factory in Saxony.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator for the 27-member European Union, said it wanted to ensure the plan was in line with EU rules on state aid.
The German regional aid would include a direct grant and tax allowances for a total of 26.65 million euros ($36.8 million) for building the engine and power transmission parts factory in Crimmitschau. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Writing by Rex Merrifield)
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.