EU regulators probe German aid for Linamar factory

BRUSSELS Nov 9 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had opened a formal investigation into German plans to grant regional investment aid to the Canadian auto parts group Linamar for building a new factory in Saxony.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator for the 27-member European Union, said it wanted to ensure the plan was in line with EU rules on state aid.

The German regional aid would include a direct grant and tax allowances for a total of 26.65 million euros ($36.8 million) for building the engine and power transmission parts factory in Crimmitschau. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Writing by Rex Merrifield)