Germany aims to agree rules on manager pay soon-Merkel ally

BERLIN, March 12 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right coalition aims to agree new rules on
executive pay by the summer which would strengthen shareholders
but avoid setting limits, a senior member of her conservatives
said on Tuesday.
Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary floor leader of
Merkel's conservatives, told reporters the government intended
to give shareholders the right to decide on remuneration at
annual general meetings.
With Merkel's coalition partners, the pro-business Free
Democrats (FDP), also open to such rules, the coalition could
agree on them next week and they could be passed before
parliament's summer recess, which starts in mid-July, he said.
Merkel, facing an election in September, is keen to show
voters she can rein in boardroom excess at a time of weak growth
in Europe's biggest economy.
Corporate pay has come under attack across Europe. Earlier
this month Switzerland voted to impose some of the world's
strictest controls on executive pay and the European Commission
is working on a proposal for similar rules that would apply to
all 27 EU members.
Grosse-Broemer said the aim of the new rules was to make
remuneration more transparent and to shift decision-making on
salaries and bonuses away from small committees.
"However, we do not want a state-imposed cap, rather (we
want) to strengthen the rights of the owners," he said.
The FDP at the weekend backed the idea of giving
shareholders more power over rewarding company managers,
agreeing that remuneration under certain conditions should be
tied to shareholder approval.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Madeline Chambers,
editing by Gareth Jones)