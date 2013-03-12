UPDATE 1-Germany starts work on manager pay rules - Merkel ally

(Adds opposition quote, detail)
BERLIN, March 12 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right coalition aims to agree rules on executive
pay by the summer that would strengthen shareholders' powers but
avoid setting caps, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.
Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary floor leader of
Merkel's conservatives, told reporters the government intended
to give shareholders the right to decide on remuneration at
annual general meetings.
With Merkel's coalition partners, the pro-business Free
Democrats (FDP), also open to such reforms, the coalition could
agree next week and the rules could be passed before
parliament's summer recess, which starts in mid-July, he said.
Merkel, facing an election in September, is keen to show
voters she can rein in boardroom excess at a time of weak growth
in Europe's biggest economy.
Corporate pay has come under attack across Europe.
Earlier this month Switzerland voted to impose some of the
world's strictest controls on executive pay and the European
Commission is working on a proposal for similar rules that would
apply to all 27 EU members.
Grosse-Broemer said Germany aimed to make remuneration more
transparent and to shift decision-making on salaries and bonuses
away from small committees.
"However, we do not want a state-imposed cap, rather (we
want) to strengthen the rights of the owners," he said, giving
no further details on the new shareholder powers.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, a senior member of Bavaria's Christian
Social Union (CSU) which also shares power in the coalition,
said this could be achieved with a small change in company laws.
The FDP has backed the idea of giving shareholders more
power over rewarding company managers, agreeing at the weekend
that remuneration under certain conditions should be tied to
shareholder approval.
The coalition parties on Tuesday charged lawmakers with
expertise in economic and legal affairs with preparing the new
rules.
However, the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) accused the
government of failing to tackle the problem and of trying to
shut down debate on the issue.
"This very small initiative announced by the conservatives
... will not solve the problems of what is at times excessive
board and management pay," said senior SPD lawmaker Joachim
Poss.
"There are very many individuals among the shareholders of
big companies who have no interest in limiting remuneration."
The SPD has called for limits to tax deductions on salaries,
bonuses and payoffs.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Madeline Chambers,
editing by Gareth Jones, John Stonestreet)