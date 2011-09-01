German stocks - Factors to watch on September 1

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):

BANKS

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) indicated 0.1 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

The International Monetary Fund has estimated European banks could face a capital shortfall of 200 billion euros ($287 billion), a European source said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The German telecoms group said it would join AT&T to defend the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit after the U.S. government sued to block the $39 billion deal because of anti-competition concerns. It is the biggest challenge by the Obama administration to a takeover.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings said it would vigorously defend against any shareholder class action claim, although it had not yet been served with one. Leighton was responding to local media reports that legal firm Maurice Blackburn planned to launch a class action against the company in relation to a profit downgrade in April.

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Thursday's close.

E.ON (EONGn.DE) - Barclays has cut the shares to "underweight" from "overweight" and cut its price target for the shares to 14.20 euros from 23 euros, traders said.

RWE - Barclays cut price target to 24.80 euros from 39 euros, kept "underweight" rating, traders said.

August Manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT, seen at 52.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde