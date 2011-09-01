German stocks - Factors to watch on September 1

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):
BANKS
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) indicated 0.1 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
The International Monetary Fund has estimated European banks
could face a capital shortfall of 200 billion euros ($287
billion), a European source said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The German telecoms group said it would join AT&T to
defend the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit after the U.S.
government sued to block the $39 billion deal because of
anti-competition concerns. It is the biggest challenge by the
Obama administration to a takeover.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings said it would
vigorously defend against any shareholder class action claim,
although it had not yet been served with one. Leighton was
responding to local media reports that legal firm Maurice
Blackburn planned to launch a class action against the company
in relation to a profit downgrade in April.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON (EONGn.DE) - Barclays has cut the shares to
"underweight" from "overweight" and cut its price target for the
shares to 14.20 euros from 23 euros, traders said.
RWE - Barclays cut price target to 24.80 euros
from 39 euros, kept "underweight" rating, traders said.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
August Manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT, seen at 52.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)