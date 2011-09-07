German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Sprint Nextel sued to stop AT&T Inc's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, staking out its own private antitrust claims alongside the U.S. government's challenge to the deal.

Separately, citing three people with direct knowledge of the merger contract, Bloomberg reported AT&T can lower the price it pays for T-Mobile USA Inc if the remedies requested by regulators become too expensive.

E.ON (EONGn.DE); RWE

RWE and E.ON are mulling a potential sale of their stake in Urenco, provider of a services to enrich uranium, newspaper "Handelsblatt" reports, citing sources from both utilities.

VW (VOWG_p.DE)

Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp posted a 14.4 percent rise in vehicle sales in August from a year ago, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

SGL CARBON

The graphite electrode and carbon fibre maker said Germany's Voith held 9.14 percent of the voting shares in the company as of Sept 1, up from 5.12 percent previously reported.

ROTH & RAU

Swiss firm Meyer Burger Technology holds more than 75 percent of the shares in Roth & Rau and aims to complete a domination and profit transfer agreement. It also aims to squeeze out minorities should it receive more than 95 percent of the stock, Roth & Rau said.

SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

IKB Deutsche Industriebank ; no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei 1.9 pct at 0510 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July industrial output due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.5 percent m/m compared to a 1.1 percent decline in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

