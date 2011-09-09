German stocks - Factors to watch on September 9

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)

Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it would delay a merger with Porsche Automobil Holding SE beyond 2011 because of legal issues and examine other ways of creating an integrated auto group.

Related news [VOWG_p.DE.DE-E][PSHG_p.DE-E]

SAP

SAP agreed to plead guilty to unspecified charges in a criminal case involving unauthorized access to computers maintained by software rival Oracle Corp , according to a court filing. [ID: nN1E787271 ]

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Deutsche Boerse said shareholders in the Frankfurt-based exchange operator who had not yet tendered their stock as part of the NYSE Euronext deal would not be forced to do so as part of a so-called squeeze-out.

Separately Nasdaq OMX has intensified its opposition to the planned tie-up, saying the deal would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Related news [DB1Gne.DE.DE-E]

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's stroke preventer Xarelto moved one step closer to U.S. approval as a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted 9-2 to recommend clearance.

Related news [BAYGn.DE-E]

LUFTHANSA

Germany's biggest airline will publish August traffic results.

Related news

CONTINENTAL

Continental reiterated its full-year target of reaching 2011 sales of 29.5 billion euros, and said it sees no significant drop in volumes for 2012, the auto parts supplier's chief executive told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at 0505 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final August inflation numbers due at 0600 GMT. Seen at -0.1 percent m/m and +2.4 percent y/y.

August wholesale price index due at 0600 GMT. Seen at +0.2 percent m/m and +6.7 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)