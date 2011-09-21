German stocks - Factors to watch on September 21

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
SAP
Peer Oracle Corp forecast earnings for the current quarter that are higher than expected, as well as robust software sales, offering some reassurance to investors hoping that global technology spending is holding up.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
The German airline will host an investor day.
Related news
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
The German truck and car will likely add to its production capacity in Asia and North America in the long term in response to an expected jump in vehicle sales in those markets, said Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber.
Related news [DAIGn.DE-E]
AIR BERLIN
German low-cost carrier Air Berlin said it plans to reduce its current fleet to 152 aircraft from 170 aiming to improve its operating profit by 200 million euros ($274,2 million)
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at 0455 GMT.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SALZGITTER - Nomura has raised the stock to "buy" from "neutral"
EUROZONE
Leading lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition have agreed a draft law on an enhanced euro zone bailout fund to give a greater say to parliament in line with a court ruling earlier this month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.