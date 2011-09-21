German stocks - Factors to watch on September 21

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

SAP

Peer Oracle Corp forecast earnings for the current quarter that are higher than expected, as well as robust software sales, offering some reassurance to investors hoping that global technology spending is holding up.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline will host an investor day.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

The German truck and car will likely add to its production capacity in Asia and North America in the long term in response to an expected jump in vehicle sales in those markets, said Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber.

AIR BERLIN

German low-cost carrier Air Berlin said it plans to reduce its current fleet to 152 aircraft from 170 aiming to improve its operating profit by 200 million euros ($274,2 million)

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at 0455 GMT.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SALZGITTER - Nomura has raised the stock to "buy" from "neutral"

EUROZONE

Leading lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition have agreed a draft law on an enhanced euro zone bailout fund to give a greater say to parliament in line with a court ruling earlier this month.

