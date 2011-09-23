German stocks - Factors to watch on September 23

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0600 GMT):

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE), PUMA

Adidas indicated 3.2 percent higher

Puma indicated 0.1 percent higher

Peer Nike staved off margin pressure in the first quarter with strong revenue and price increases, and said it was confident about its position among peers as it heads toward the winter holidays.

RWE , E.ON (EONGn.DE), ENBW

RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher

E.ON indicated 0.6 percent higher

EnBW indication not available

Energy transmission companies TenneT, Amprion, 50 Hertz Transmission as well as EnBW's energy transmission unit are planning to invest billions of euros to build three large power lines through Germany, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

STADA (STAGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Stada is committed to the Serbian market despite big writedowns, the company's chief executive tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt

United Airlines is shaping up as the next major U.S. battleground for Boeing Co and EADS's Airbus to sell narrowbody airplanes, as the world's biggest airline mulls an order sources say could reach 200 planes.

Separately, Airbus said on Thursday it stood ready if needed to help customers overcome growing fears of a squeeze on aircraft financing, as the industry suffers a knock-on effect from Europe's debt crisis.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -3.5 pct, S&P 500 -3.2 pct, Nasdaq -3.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)