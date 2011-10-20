German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20

FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0618 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

EU regulators are expected to hold an oral hearing on Oct. 27 on Deutsche Boerse's plan to acquire NYSE Euronext , a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Separately, the exchange operator said third-quarter operating profit rose by about a third as sales rose 20 percent.

AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The German publisher has bid 300 million euros ($414-455 million) for parts of the WAZ media group, a person familiar with the offer said.

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower in Frankfurt

Germany plans to slash the number of military aircraft it will buy from EADS , the Financial Times reported. According to a document, which was prepared for the German government's budget committee, Berlin now wants to buy 140 instead of 177 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Lufthansa Cargo said on its Web site that it is adding some stopovers at Cologne/Bonn airport and will likely base at least on freighter there permanently from January, citing a court decision to put a temporary halt on night flights from its Frankfurt hub.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

A joint venture, operated by the German construction company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings has won a A$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) contract to build a rail terminus in Hong Kong.

PHOENIX SOLAR

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Solar panel prices are falling and some buyers appear to be holding off purchases in the hopes of even cheaper prices, confounding installers' business plans, according to the head of Germany's Phoenix Solar.

ADVA OPTICAL

Indicated 4.7 percent higher

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenues of between 79-84 million euros, while pro forma operating income to range between 6-9 percent of revenues.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -2.0 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE) - HSBC has lowered the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" and cut its price target to 41 euros from 62 euros.

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

Separately the Financial Times reported that Europe's plan to strengthen its banking system is set to fall well short of market expectations as the latest official estimates have identified a capital shortfall of less than 100 billion euro that must be made up over the next six to nine months.

This compares with a recent IMF report that identified a 200 billion euro hole in banks' balance sheets stemming from sovereign debt write-downs. [ID: nL5E7LJ43E]

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September producer prices rose 0.3 percent m/m and 5.5 percent y/y. They were seen up 0.2 percent m/m and up 5.4 percent y/y and compared to a 0.3 percent drop and 5.5 percent rise respectively in August.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)