German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20

FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0618 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
EU regulators are expected to hold an oral hearing on Oct.
27 on Deutsche Boerse's plan to acquire NYSE Euronext , a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Separately, the exchange operator said third-quarter
operating profit rose by about a third as sales rose 20 percent.
AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The German publisher has bid 300 million euros ($414-455
million) for parts of the WAZ media group, a person familiar
with the offer said.
EADS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower in Frankfurt
Germany plans to slash the number of military aircraft it
will buy from EADS , the Financial Times reported.
According to a document, which was prepared for the German
government's budget committee, Berlin now wants to buy 140
instead of 177 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Lufthansa Cargo said on its Web site that it is adding some
stopovers at Cologne/Bonn airport and will likely base at least
on freighter there permanently from January, citing a court
decision to put a temporary halt on night flights from its
Frankfurt hub.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
A joint venture, operated by the German construction
company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings has won a
A$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) contract to build a rail terminus
in Hong Kong.
PHOENIX SOLAR
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Solar panel prices are falling and some buyers appear to be
holding off purchases in the hopes of even cheaper prices,
confounding installers' business plans, according to the head of
Germany's Phoenix Solar.
ADVA OPTICAL
Indicated 4.7 percent higher
The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenues of
between 79-84 million euros, while pro forma operating income to
range between 6-9 percent of revenues.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq
-2.0 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE) - HSBC has lowered the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight" and cut its price target to 41 euros from 62
euros.
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Wednesday.
Separately the Financial Times reported that Europe's plan
to strengthen its banking system is set to fall well short of
market expectations as the latest official estimates have
identified a capital shortfall of less than 100 billion euro
that must be made up over the next six to nine months.
This compares with a recent IMF report that identified a 200
billion euro hole in banks' balance sheets stemming from
sovereign debt write-downs. [ID: nL5E7LJ43E]
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September producer prices rose 0.3 percent m/m and 5.5
percent y/y. They were seen up 0.2 percent m/m and up 5.4
percent y/y and compared to a 0.3 percent drop and 5.5 percent
rise respectively in August.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)