German stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

FRANKFURT Nov 10 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Q3 results. The German insurer is expected to report net profit fell by more than half to 566 million euros ($) in the third quarter as the European debt crisis hits investments and life insurance sales. Poll:

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERES

Deutsche Boerse AG And NYSE Euronext are reviewing possible concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion merger after European regulators reiterated this week that over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be excluded from an antitrust review.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Q3 Results. Germany's second largest steelmaker, is expected to report its third-quarter pretax profit rose nearly four-fold to 42.7 million euros. Poll:

Related news

HOCHTIEF

The construction company's Australia unit Leighton Holdings , bruised by heavy losses on its two biggest projects, on Friday promised to be more selective in taking on new projects and keep a closer eye on potential risks, as it stuck to earnings guidance for the year.

Related news

HHLA

Q3 results. The German port operator is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose 23.4 percent to 70.1 million euros. Poll:

Related news

SMA SOLAR

Q3 results. The world's largest maker of solar inverters, is expected to report a third-quarter operating profit of 66.9 million euros, down from 198 million in the year-earlier period. Poll:

Related news

IVG

The real estate company will report third quarter resilt.

Related news

ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG

The German utility will report results for the first nine months of the year.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at 0530 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)