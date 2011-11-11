German stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

FRANKFURT Nov 10 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
ALLIANZ
Q3 results. The German insurer is expected to report net
profit fell by more than half to 566 million euros ($) in the
third quarter as the European debt crisis hits investments and
life insurance sales. Poll:
DEUTSCHE BOERES
Deutsche Boerse AG And NYSE Euronext are reviewing
possible concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion
merger after European regulators reiterated this week that
over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be excluded from an
antitrust review.
SALZGITTER
Q3 Results. Germany's second largest steelmaker, is expected
to report its third-quarter pretax profit rose nearly four-fold
to 42.7 million euros. Poll:
HOCHTIEF
The construction company's Australia unit Leighton Holdings
, bruised by heavy losses on its two biggest projects,
on Friday promised to be more selective in taking on new
projects and keep a closer eye on potential risks, as it stuck
to earnings guidance for the year.
HHLA
Q3 results. The German port operator is expected to report
its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose 23.4
percent to 70.1 million euros. Poll:
SMA SOLAR
Q3 results. The world's largest maker of solar inverters, is
expected to report a third-quarter operating profit of 66.9
million euros, down from 198 million in the year-earlier period.
Poll:
IVG
The real estate company will report third quarter resilt.
ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG
The German utility will report results for the first nine
months of the year.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)