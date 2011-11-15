German stocks - Factors to watch on November 15

FRANKFURT Nov 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK, ALLIANZ

Deutsche Bank on Monday said Chief Executive Josef Ackermann will not join the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, a move that leaves investment banking chief Anshu Jain a freer hand to shape the strategy of Germany's largest lender.

The company also said it proposed that Paul Achleitner, currently finance chief of Allianz, be elected as supervisory board chairman.

E.ON

Germany's leading utility has taken steps to sue the government in the constitutional court over compensation for the country's plans to phase out nuclear power generation, it said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse AG's board of directors endorsed plans to offer European regulators concessions as a way to smooth the $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, two sources familiar with the meeting said on Monday.

BILFINGER BERGER

Bilfinger Berger posted a flat quarterly operating profit that was largely in line with expectations and said it was prepared to meet the challenges of a deteriorating economy.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

The company reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 196 million euros ($267 million), slightly higher than the 194 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Q3 GDP flash due 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct q/q and +2.5 pct y/y.

ZEW for November due 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -52.0, current conditions seen at 33.0.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Marilyn Gerlach)