German stocks - Factors to watch on February 29

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 29 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank is talking exclusively to privately held U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners on the sale of a big chunk of Deutsche's asset management businesses, Germany's biggest lender said on Tuesday.
Related news
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT
Fraport and Lufthansa succeeded in a bid to prevent a walkout by air traffic controllers that would have brought Europe's third busiest airport to a standstill on Wednesday morning. An separate injunction against the apron controllers' strike will be heard at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.
Related news
FMC
The company has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
Related news
SAP
Oracle Corp and SAP AG will have a retrial on June 18, 2012 over allegations that an SAP subsidiary wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files, a U.S. judge ordered on Tuesday.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
The builder, which is 53.4 percent owned by Spanish peer ACS , is reported a pre-tax loss of 127 million euros for 2011. Poll:
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen up 0.7 percent m/m, up 3.1 percent y/y.
January jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seen down 5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen at 6.7 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: