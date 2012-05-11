German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT May 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

A Deutsche Bank mortgage unit has agreed to pay $202.3 million to settle a civil fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice Department, one of the biggest government lawsuits over risky mortgage practices.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile USA CEO Philipp Humm said his company was not interested in wireless airwaves that its biggest rival, Verizon Wireless, has offered to sell.

DAIMLER

Daimler's Smart brand of two-seater cars is to add electric scooters to its range from 2014, following up on this year's launch of a new battery-powered version of its Smart ForTwo car, it said on Thursday.

FRESENIUS

Fresenius SE said it plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help finance its takeover of hospital operator Rhoen Klinikum.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Q1 results due. The real estate company is expected to report a net loss of 5.3 million euros ($6.9 million) for the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 3.1 million. Poll:

IPOs

Rockwood Holdings Inc and Finnish partner Kemira Oyj are preparing to float their titanium dioxide (TiO2) unit Sachtleben, possibly as early as the third quarter, people familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

FRESENIUS SE - proposed dividend 0.95 eur/shr

FRAPORT - proposed dividend 1.25 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS - Dividend 1.00 eur/shr

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Dividend 0.69 eur/shr

BILFINGER BERGER - Dividend 3.40 eur/shr

SGL CARBON - Dividend 0.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at 0457 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final inflation data for April due at 0600 GMT. Consumer price index seen up 0.1 percent month-on-month and up 2.0 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

