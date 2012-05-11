German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT May 11 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
A Deutsche Bank mortgage unit has agreed to pay $202.3
million to settle a civil fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice
Department, one of the biggest government lawsuits over risky
mortgage practices.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
T-Mobile USA CEO Philipp Humm said his company was not
interested in wireless airwaves that its biggest rival, Verizon
Wireless, has offered to sell.
DAIMLER
Daimler's Smart brand of two-seater cars is to add electric
scooters to its range from 2014, following up on this year's
launch of a new battery-powered version of its Smart ForTwo car,
it said on Thursday.
FRESENIUS
Fresenius SE said it plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to
institutional investors to help finance its takeover of hospital
operator Rhoen Klinikum.
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Q1 results due. The real estate company is expected to
report a net loss of 5.3 million euros ($6.9 million) for the
first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 3.1
million. Poll:
IPOs
Rockwood Holdings Inc and Finnish partner Kemira Oyj
are preparing to float their titanium dioxide (TiO2)
unit Sachtleben, possibly as early as the third quarter, people
familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
FRESENIUS SE - proposed dividend 0.95 eur/shr
FRAPORT - proposed dividend 1.25 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS - Dividend 1.00 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Dividend 0.69 eur/shr
BILFINGER BERGER - Dividend 3.40 eur/shr
SGL CARBON - Dividend 0.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.04 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at 0457 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final inflation data for April due at 0600 GMT.
Consumer price index seen up 0.1 percent month-on-month and up
2.0 percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS