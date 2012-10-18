German stocks - Factors to watch on October 18

FRANKFURT Oct 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Continental indicated 0.4 percent lower

German tyre trader Delticom blamed an overall sluggish winter tyre market for weak sales and profitability in the third quarter, warning late on Wednesday it would not reach its last year's revenue level and cutting its EBIT target to 7 percent from 8 percent.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Slovak government will hold up a plan by German and French companies to sell a minority stake in the country's gas transport firm SPP, to make it give up its demand to increase prices next year, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) still aims to double its total assets in the medium term, from a level of about 12 billion euros in 2011, SFS head Roland Chalons-Browne told Boersen Zeitung in an interview.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Former Nokia manager Sari Baldauf is set to join Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board, replacing Hans Martin Bury, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The chairman of Liberty Media and Liberty Global, John Malone, said he was not conducting talks about buying a stake in ProSieben, telling Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview that his company's priority is consolidating the cable sector in Germany to allow better marketing of media content.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company named former Siemens manager Lydia Sommer as its new CFO from Nov. 1.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, is launching another cost-cutting programme as it struggles to return to profit.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +2.0 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

LINDE - Barclays raises its price target on the stock to 133 euros from 131 euros, with an "equal weight" rating

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and raises its price target to 35 euros from 34 euros

