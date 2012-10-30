German stocks - Factors to watch on October 30

FRANKFURT Oct 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0658 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Tuesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's biggest lender reported third-quarter pretax
profit rose to 1.1 billion euros, as sales and trading at the
investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse abandoned its 2012 revenue and profit
targets as lower market volatility caused a slump in
third-quarter trading. The company now expects full-year 2012
net revenue of around 1.95 billion euros, well below the initial
target range of between 2.15 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros.
For 2013 the company said it was "well positioned" to generate
higher net revenue than in 2012.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Germany's largest drugmaker on Tuesday posted a 2.2 percent
gain in quarterly underlying core earnings as more prescriptions
of its drugs offset a weaker plastics business.
Separately it agreed with Schiff Nutrition International
to take over the U.S. vitamins and nutritional
supplements maker for $1.2 billion.
Additionally, Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration granted priority review to the new drug
application for the multi-kinase inhibitor Stivarga.
Bayer on Monday also said it had appointed Liam Condon as
Chief Executive of Bayer CropScience effective December 1, 2012.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German insurer posted preliminary operating profit of
2.5 billion euros in the third quarter on the back of what it
said was better-than-expected performance in all business
segments, especially asset management.
MAN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q3 results. The German truckmaker is expected to report its
third-quarter underlying group profit fell 38 percent to 199
million euros, the average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll
of banks and brokerages showed.
METRO
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The German retailer reported a worse-than-expected 35
percent plunge in third-quarter profit, feeling the full force
of a downturn in spending brought on by the euro zone debt
crisis.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indication not available
Telefonica Deutschland on Monday said a 23 percent stake in
the German unit of Telefonica SA had been placed with
investors at 5.60 euros a share, with a total volume of 1.45
billion euros. The first day of trading is expected to be Oct.
30.
HUGO BOSS
Indication not available
German fashion house Hugo Boss said sales were
flat in the third quarter, hit by a weaker consumer spending
enviroment and a shift in when it delivers new collections of
clothes to its wholesale partners.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's second-largest software maker behind SAP
published full third-quarter earnings after previously
announcing better-than expected preliminary figures earlier this
month.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on
Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful
Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity
trading for Tuesday.
Nikkei closed down 1 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Oct. unemployment. Due 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted
figure seen rising to 10k, jobless rate seen at 6.9 pct, from
6.8 pct last month.
