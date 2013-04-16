German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

FRANKFURT, April 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
VW's struggling Seat brand has replaced its chief executive,
James Muir, who will take on other duties at the group. Juergen
Stackmann, head of marketing at the group since 2012, will take
over effective next month.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Peer Vodafone will cut 500 jobs in Germany, the
company said on Monday, as the group adjusts to stiffer
competition and lower fees in Europe's largest economy.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Wage talks have been postponed to April 25.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German hospital operator has objected an antitrust
approval for rival Asklepios to take a blocking stake
of over 10 percent in Rhoen-Klinikum, Handelsblatt reported.
Peer Fresenius has also objected the decision.
EX-DIVIDEND
Henkel goes ex-dividend - 0.95 eur per preferred share
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -2.3 pct, Nasdaq
-2.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April ZEW investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT.
Economic sentiment seen at 42.0 vs 48.5 in March, current
conditions seen at 12.0 vs 13.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
