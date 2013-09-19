German stocks - Factors to watch on September 19

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

News conference providing details of Wednesday's supervisory decision on the airline's long-haul fleet due at 0900 GMT.

Deutsche Lufthansa signalled a major aircraft order to drive down fuel costs on long routes, saying its board had backed modernization plans that industry watchers expect to benefit both Airbus and Boeing Co.

RWE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The utility is considering seeking a three-year pay freeze from its workers to step up savings under its "Neo" cost-cutting programme, an industry source said late on Wednesday.

SAP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Rival Oracle gave a cautious outlook for new software and subscription revenue after posting quarterly results, citing lacklustre enterprise IT spending in the United States and Europe.

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, MAN

Daimler indicated up 1.4 percent

Volkswagen indicated up 1.8 percent

MAN indicated unchanged

Volkswagen's Scania unit, a competitor of Daimler Trucks and VW's other truck brand MAN, sees no seasonal weakness in the European truck market, it said in a presentation.

EADS, RHEINMETALL

EADS indicated 0.4 percent higher

Rheinmetall indicated 0.4 percent higher

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen will urge Europe on Thursday to step up its commitment to defence by buying more surveillance drones, transport and tanker aircraft and strengthening its fragmented defence industry.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

MorphoSys said late on Wednesday it was placing up to 1.5 million new shares with institutional investors in Europe and North America via an accelerated book building in a private placement. It said it expects the books to close on Thursday.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated unchanged

German retailer Globus has made an indicative offer for insolvent Praktiker's Max Bahr stores, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Globus owner Thomas Bruch. Whether there will a binding offer depends on due diligence, he said.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - SocGen cuts its recommendation on the stock to "sell" from "hold"

AXEL SPRINGER - Barclays raises its recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.95 pct, S&P 500 +1.22 pct, Nasdaq +1.01 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES