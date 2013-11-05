German stocks - Factors to watch on November 5

FRANKFURT Nov 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 5.7 percent higher

Full Q3 results due. The maker of Nivea creams and lotions already said late on Monday it was upgrading its sales and profit outlook for the year after reporting a 7 percent increase in nine-month sales.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The luxury carmaker saw operating profit at its key automotive division decline in the third quarter due to the cost of new technology and price discounts in core European markets.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The diversified healthcare group confirmed its outlook for 2013 as it reported nine-month sales up 9 percent at constant currency rates.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Third-quarter net income at the dialysis specialist rose 1.2 percent to $273 million on higher revenues per treatment in the United States.

ALLIANZ

Indicated unchanged

Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return Fund had outflows of $4.4 billion in October, stripping it of its status as the world's largest mutual fund on lagging performance this year, data from Morningstar showed Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

The co-chief executive of Germany's largest lender, Juergen Fitschen, has become a suspect in an ongoing legal dispute over the demise of the Kirch media empire, German prosecutors said on Monday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Swiss rival Holcim cut its outlook on Tuesday, saying it did not expect 2013 sales to reach the previous year's levels, as demand in Latin and North America and Africa and the Middle East falls short.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The reinsurer said it targeted net profit of around 850 million euros in 2014, compared a target of about 800 million euros expected this year, helped by rising premiums.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

The pay-TV operators Sky Deutschland added fewer subscribers during the third-quarter than expected.

SYMRISE

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The scents and flavours maker affirmed its 2020 targets after posting a gain in third-quarter sales that was in line with consensus.

SIXT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German rental car agency raised its profit target for 2013, saying it now expects consolidated pretax profit to exceed last year's total of 118.6 million euros instead of marginally declining.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2013 outlook after posting a 7.5 percent increase in funds from operations for the first nine months of the year.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 6.4 percent higher

The company affirmed it aims to post a net profit for the year after its second-quarter net loss narrowed to 9 million euros from 31 million.

Separately, the company said it agreed a strategic partnership with Fujifilm Corp on inkjet printing that will result in synergies.

EVOTEC

Indicated 4.7 percent higher

The company said it agreed a research collaboration with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in which it will support one of LLS's Screen-to-Lead Programs.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

The vacuum pump said it now saw its 2013 sales reaching the lower end of its forecast range of 420 million to 450 million euros, after a slump in sales to the chip industry led to an 11 percent decline in third-quarter sales.

SHW

Down 4.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Private equity firm Nordwind Capital aims to sell its 58.3 percent stake in the German car parts supplier via a market placing, it said on Monday, with the stake worth around 145 million euros ($196 million) before the news.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - UBS cuts the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)