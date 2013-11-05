German stocks - Factors to watch on November 5

FRANKFURT Nov 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 5.7 percent higher
Full Q3 results due. The maker of Nivea creams and lotions
already said late on Monday it was upgrading its sales and
profit outlook for the year after reporting a 7 percent increase
in nine-month sales.
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The luxury carmaker saw operating profit at its key
automotive division decline in the third quarter due to the cost
of new technology and price discounts in core European markets.
FRESENIUS SE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The diversified healthcare group confirmed its outlook for
2013 as it reported nine-month sales up 9 percent at constant
currency rates.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Third-quarter net income at the dialysis specialist rose 1.2
percent to $273 million on higher revenues per treatment in the
United States.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return Fund had outflows of $4.4
billion in October, stripping it of its status as the world's
largest mutual fund on lagging performance this year, data from
Morningstar showed Monday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
The co-chief executive of Germany's largest lender, Juergen
Fitschen, has become a suspect in an ongoing legal dispute over
the demise of the Kirch media empire, German prosecutors said on
Monday.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Swiss rival Holcim cut its outlook on Tuesday,
saying it did not expect 2013 sales to reach the previous year's
levels, as demand in Latin and North America and Africa and the
Middle East falls short.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The reinsurer said it targeted net profit of around 850
million euros in 2014, compared a target of about 800 million
euros expected this year, helped by rising premiums.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The pay-TV operators Sky Deutschland added fewer subscribers
during the third-quarter than expected.
SYMRISE
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The scents and flavours maker affirmed its 2020 targets
after posting a gain in third-quarter sales that was in line
with consensus.
SIXT
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German rental car agency raised its profit target for
2013, saying it now expects consolidated pretax profit to exceed
last year's total of 118.6 million euros instead of marginally
declining.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company affirmed its 2013 outlook after posting a 7.5
percent increase in funds from operations for the first nine
months of the year.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 6.4 percent higher
The company affirmed it aims to post a net profit for the
year after its second-quarter net loss narrowed to 9 million
euros from 31 million.
Separately, the company said it agreed a strategic
partnership with Fujifilm Corp on inkjet printing that will
result in synergies.
EVOTEC
Indicated 4.7 percent higher
The company said it agreed a research collaboration with The
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in which it will support one of
LLS's Screen-to-Lead Programs.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 3.9 percent higher
The vacuum pump said it now saw its 2013 sales reaching the
lower end of its forecast range of 420 million to 450 million
euros, after a slump in sales to the chip industry led to an 11
percent decline in third-quarter sales.
SHW
Down 4.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Private equity firm Nordwind Capital aims to sell its 58.3
percent stake in the German car parts supplier via a market
placing, it said on Monday, with the stake worth around 145
million euros ($196 million) before the news.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - UBS cuts the stock to "neutral" from
"buy".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)