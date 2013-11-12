UPDATE 1-German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 12

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Europe's largest postal service posted a 7 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) to 646 million euros, beating analyst estimates.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

T-Mobile US Inc announced on Monday a stock offering that could bring it almost $2 billion for spectrum purchases.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's largest bank will have to hold an extra 2 percent of risk-weighted core capital on top of the 7 percent minimum all banks across the world must hold by 2019 under the Basel III accord, the Financial Stability Board said on Monday.

INFINEON

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The chip maker reported a year-on-year 26 percent rise in its fourth-quarter core operating profit to 148 million euros, beating analyst estimates.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 187 million euros, still beating analyst estimates.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company raised its profit margin outlook for the year after a robust adhesives division helped to offset currency headwinds in the third quarter. Adjusted EBIT of 672 million euros ($901 million) beat analyst estimates.

OSRAM

Indicated 1.6 percent higher in early trade in Frankfurt

The ligthing maker said it expects its net income to improve sharply in its current fiscal year after it slashed jobs and costs to return to profit. The fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to 29 million euros from 119 million in the year-ago period, missing analyst estimates.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Third quarter consolidated net profit came in at 23 million euros, in line with consensus. Aareal Bank said it expected consolidated operating profit this year on a level comparable to the 185 million euros earned in 2011.

LEONI

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) plunged 31 percent to a lower than expected 36.5 million euros.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The engineering and services group posted third-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations and issued an disappointing outlook.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The group posted earnings before interest and taxes of 14 million euros, missing analyst forecasts.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Third-quarter EBITDA rose 21 percent to 41.2 million euros.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 3.2 percent higher lower

The solar company lowered its 2013 sales forecast, now expecting revenue to decline versus the previous year due in part to sales in its core German market developed weaker than planned. Previously it had expected 2013 revenue to exceed the previous year's level.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 up 0.07 pct, SNasdaq up 0.01 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei rises 2.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Oct. CPI -0.2 pct m/m, +1.2 pct y/y

German Oct. HCPI -0.3 pct m/m, +1.2 pct.

German Oct. wholesale price index: -1.0 pct m/m, -2.7 pct y/y

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES