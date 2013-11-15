German stocks - Factors to watch on November 15

FRANKFURT Nov 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German postal services group plans to increase the letter stamp price for its home market to 60 cents per letter from 58 cents as of next year, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

T-Mobile USA has priced the offering of 66.2 million shares at $25 apiece, seeking to fund the purchase of spectrum from an unidentified private party.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Spain's "bad bank", which was set up to cleanse ailing banks of soured loans, has sold two portfolios of loans worth a total of 323 million euros ($435 million) to Deutsche Bank, the third sale of its kind.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Oct sales figures due.

GSW IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The real estate company, which is in the process of being bought by peer Deutsche Wohnen, confirmed its 2013 outlook for funds from operations, excluding the result from disposals of 73-78 million euros.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group's Spanish parent ACS reported nine-month core earnings down 4.2 percent to 2.16 billion euros on Thursday, hurt by falling construction activity in Spain.

GFK SE

Indicated unchanged

The market research group late Thursday reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit up 12.5 percent to 49.9 million euros and maintained its outlook for 2013.

BILFINGER

Indicated unchanged

The company has sold stakes in 11 public infrastructure projects to investment company Bilfinger Berger Global Infrastructure SICAV S.A for 204 million pounds ($328.26 million).

