German stocks - Factors to watch on December 5

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
FRANKFURT Dec 5 RThe DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0741 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA said on Thursday it had agreed to buy AZ Electronic Materials, a maker of specialty chemicals used to make Apple's iPad, for about 1.57 billion pounds ($2.57 billion).
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
Japan's securities watchdog said on Thursday it had found that a Tokyo-based unit of Deutsche Bank had violated financial regulations by lavishly entertaining pension fund clients who are considered public employees under the law.
Separately, co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen criticised comments by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble that banks remained "creative" in seeking ways around financial regulation. "It's unacceptable for people to stand there and say that banks are still circumventing the rules," Fitschen said at an evening event in Berlin.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund had outflows of $138 million in November, marking the seventh straight month of outflows from the ETF, data from Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's largest utility is set to hike gas and electricity bills in Britain by 50 pounds in 2014, the Telegraph reported citing sources.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company said fiscal full-year sales reached 906.4 million euros ($1.23 billion), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 133.9 million, both beating the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
DIC ASSET
Indication not available
The company said it sold its 'MainTor Porta' office high-rise to Union Investment Real Estate for 155 million euros.
RTL GROUP
Indication not available
The RTL family of broadcasters have started offering their video on demand services RTL Now and Vox Now over the cable network run by Kabel Deutschland, Handelsblatt newspaper reports. Kabel Deutschland is paying RTL for the service, the newspaper cites industry sources as saying.
INDEX CHANGES IN SDAX AS OF DEC. 23:
IN - SHW
OUT - MVV ENERGIE
BROKER ACTION:
SMA SOLAR - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
ECB
The European Central Bank is likely to hold off any fresh policy action on Thursday, but new staff forecasts will be in focus for signs of prolonged price weakness that could lead it to act again next year.
BANKS
The U.S. Justice Department plans to bring civil mortgage fraud cases against several financial institutions early in 2014, using as a template the case that ended last month in JPMorgan Chase & Co's $13 billion settlement, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday, declining to name the banks concerned.
Separately, Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro, for an undisclosed price.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores said late Wednesday it was in merger talks with German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, confirming a newspaper report.
($1 = 0.6119 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
ZURICH, April 3 Galenica priced its initial public offering of its Sante unit at between 37-39 Swiss francs per share at the top end of its range, implying a market capitalization of 1.85 billion Swiss francs ($1.85 billion) to 1.95 billion francs.