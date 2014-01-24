German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 24

BRIEF-Knowles reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Knowles reports q1 2017 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2017
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Lufthansa is seeking an injunction against a one-hour strike called by German air traffic controllers for Jan. 29, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The European car and light truck tyre market rose 8 percent in December as demand picked up towards the end of 2013, French tyremaker Michelin said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
A Deutsche Boerse unit agreed to pay $152 million to settle allegations that it held some $2.8 billion in securities in the United States for the central bank of Iran, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The general counsel office of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board has recommended that two allegations brought by some workers at the Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee against VW and the United Auto Workers union be dismissed.
CELESIO
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
U.S. drugs distributor McKesson succeeded in its second attempt to win control over German peer Celesio in a deal with Celesio's two largest shareholders, German investment group Haniel and U.S. hedge fund Elliott.
GIGASET
No indication available
A European court reduced a 2009 cartel fine on the phone company by 1 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE -JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.94 pct at Friday's close.
GERMANY
Credit rating agency Fitch affirmed Germany at "AAA", outlook stable
* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing