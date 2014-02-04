German stocks - Factors to watch on February 4

FRANKFURT Feb 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

German automakers published January U.S. vehicle sales. Audi sales were up 0.4 percent, Mercedes-Benz up 1.5 percent, BMW up 3 percent.

Also, car sales data for Germany to be released. Data on Monday showed car sales in France and Spain rose for the fifth straight month in January.

DEUTSCHE BANK

European banks have loaned in excess of $3 trillion to emerging markets, more than four times U.S. lenders and putting them at greater risk if financial market turmoil in countries such as Turkey, Brazil, India and South Africa intensifies.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler expressed his skepticism about a potential merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in a meeting with Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son on Monday, according to an FCC official briefed on the matter.

MUNICH RE

Q4 results due. The world's biggest reinsurer is expected to report its quarterly net profit rose 86 percent to 888 million euros ($1.2 billion). Poll:

RWE

The utility is assessing whether it can tie executives' bonuses to how they address its indebtedness, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the plan.

VOLKSWAGEN

Workers at VW's Tennessee plant are to vote on whether they wish to be represented by the United Auto Workers union will be held Feb. 12-14, the German automaker and U.S. union said on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LANXESS - Berenberg raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 61 euros from 52 euros.

AURUBIS - Societe Generale cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", lowers its target price to 44 euros from 51 euros.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold".

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING - Berenberg starts the stock with "buy" and a price target of 100 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.3 pct, Nasdaq -2.6 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -4.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

