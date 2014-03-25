German stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

FRANKFURT, March 25 The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
Europe's banks are set this year to sell a record 80 billion
euros of loans no longer part of their main businesses, as they
step up sales from 2.4 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion) of loans
deemed "non-core".
SIEMENS
Engineering group said it had doubled the money it plans to
invest in building an offshore wind turbine factory and an
installation facility in Britain to 160 million pounds ($264
million).
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa said on Monday that it is disappointed by
development delays with Bombardier Inc's all-new
CSeries jetliner, but the airline said it remains confident it
picked the right aircraft.
AIRBUS
Airbus believes it can eventually drive its Latin
American market share up to 65 percent, although it is not in
talks to sell its A380 superjumbo in the region, the company's
Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.
LEONI
Full 2013 results due. The German automotive parts supplier
on Feb. 12 reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
49 million euros, while targeting 2014 sales of 4.1 billion
euros.
EVOTEC
Q4 results due. The German biotech company's net loss is
expected widen to 15 million euros. Poll:
JENOPTIK
Final annual results due. The maker of laser technology and
optical systems on Jan. 28 reported a 2013 operating profit of
52 million euros. It targets a 2014 revenue rise of 5-10 percent
and EBIT of 55-62 million euros.
KONTRON
The computer manufacturer posted a 2013 EBIT loss that
widened to 29 million euros, a tad worse than consensus for 26
million.
BIOTEST
Full 2013 results due. the pharmaceutical company already
said last month its net profit rose 38.5 percent thanks to the
introduction of a product in the United States and robust demand
for plasma products in Asia.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
The German real estate company said it plans a capital
increase through issuing bonus shares.
TOM TAILOR
Full 2013 results due. The company already said last month
it increased its recurring core profit by 16.1 percent, falling
short of its own target due to a weak performance of its Bonita
brand.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at
111.0 down from 111.3. Current conditions seen at 114.6. up from
114.4 in February.
Also, the German economy got off to a solid start in the
first quarter and the data point towards a broad upturn, the
Finance Ministry said in its monthly report for March released
on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)