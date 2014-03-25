German stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

FRANKFURT, March 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

Europe's banks are set this year to sell a record 80 billion euros of loans no longer part of their main businesses, as they step up sales from 2.4 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion) of loans deemed "non-core".

SIEMENS

Engineering group said it had doubled the money it plans to invest in building an offshore wind turbine factory and an installation facility in Britain to 160 million pounds ($264 million).

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa said on Monday that it is disappointed by development delays with Bombardier Inc's all-new CSeries jetliner, but the airline said it remains confident it picked the right aircraft.

AIRBUS

Airbus believes it can eventually drive its Latin American market share up to 65 percent, although it is not in talks to sell its A380 superjumbo in the region, the company's Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.

LEONI

Full 2013 results due. The German automotive parts supplier on Feb. 12 reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 49 million euros, while targeting 2014 sales of 4.1 billion euros.

EVOTEC

Q4 results due. The German biotech company's net loss is expected widen to 15 million euros. Poll:

JENOPTIK

Final annual results due. The maker of laser technology and optical systems on Jan. 28 reported a 2013 operating profit of 52 million euros. It targets a 2014 revenue rise of 5-10 percent and EBIT of 55-62 million euros.

KONTRON

The computer manufacturer posted a 2013 EBIT loss that widened to 29 million euros, a tad worse than consensus for 26 million.

BIOTEST

Full 2013 results due. the pharmaceutical company already said last month its net profit rose 38.5 percent thanks to the introduction of a product in the United States and robust demand for plasma products in Asia.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The German real estate company said it plans a capital increase through issuing bonus shares.

TOM TAILOR

Full 2013 results due. The company already said last month it increased its recurring core profit by 16.1 percent, falling short of its own target due to a weak performance of its Bonita brand.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 111.0 down from 111.3. Current conditions seen at 114.6. up from 114.4 in February.

Also, the German economy got off to a solid start in the first quarter and the data point towards a broad upturn, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report for March released on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)