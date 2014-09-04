German stocks - Factors to watch on September 4

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 he DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank faces intense market pressure to
take policy action on Thursday and risks losing credibility if
it fails to back up a dovish message delivered by President
Mario Draghi late last month.
Related news
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Investors pulled cash from the Pimco Total Return Fund for a
16th straight month in August despite some improvement in
performance for the world's largest bond fund.
Pimco is a unit of Allianz.
Related news
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
Carmakers reported U.S. sales figures for August. BMW's
vehicles sales were up 5.5 percent, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz 9.4
percent and Audi's 22.1 percent. Volkswagen saw its deliveries
decline by 12.8 percent. Table:
Related news
BAYER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Bayer CropScience plans to invest close to $1 billion in the
United States between 2013 and 2016 to help it grow faster than
the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Indicated unchanged
German lender Commerzbank AG is nearing agreement with U.S.
authorities over its dealings with Iran and other countries
under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Billionaire investor William Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank
and UBS to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund
portfolios in London later this year, three sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
Related news
BILFINGER
Indicated 8.9 percent lower
German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger
issued its third profit warning since the end of June late on
Wednesday, saying it had reevaluated risks and opportunities
since its chief executive quit in August.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
No indication available
European private equity firm Permira plans further
sales of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss after it
sold an 11 percent stake on Wednesday, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Related news
SENATOR ENTERTAINMENT
No indication available
Senator Entertainment said late on Wednesday it had secured
support from Sapinda Holding for its restructuring and planned
merger with Wild Bunch.
Related news
INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 22:
MDAX
IN: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION
OUT: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON
TECDAX
IN: RIB SOFTWARE
OUT: PSI
SDAX
IN: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON, BRAAS MONIER, STABILUS
OUT: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION, HAWESKO, BALDA
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.06 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq
-0.56 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders rose 4.6 percent in July from the
previous month to their highest level in more than a year,
Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday, helped by a strong
increase in contracts for capital goods and above-average big
ticket items.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)