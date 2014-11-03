German stocks - Factors to watch on November 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The drug maker said on Monday that it bought Dihon
Pharmaceutical Group in China for about 460 million euros amid
its efforts to strengthen its life sciences
portfolio.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The car maker has opened a research and development (R&D)
centre in Beijing tasked with further tuning its Mercedes-Benz
brand to wealthy Chinese tastes and closing the sales gap with
Audi AG and BMW AG.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The postal company said on Friday it appointed Melanie
Kreis, finance chief of the DHL Express division, as the group's
human resources chief.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Slovenia has narrowed the field of bidders for its largest
telecoms provider to Deutsche Telekom and four buyout firms,
several sources said on Friday, as the government presses ahead
with a privatisation plan.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company said it had decided to refrain from bidding for
assets being sold as part of the merger between Lafarge
and Holcim.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will abstain
from industrial action during negotiations with airline
Lufthansa over pay and early retirement benefits, Germany's
Focus magazine reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q3 results due from premium unit Audi.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group is in talks with China Aircraft Leasing
Group Holdings Ltd (CALG) 1848.HK for a potential $9-11 billion
order of about 100 A320 jetliners, French daily Le Figaro said
on Friday.
METRO AG
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The German retail giant which owns the Kaufhof chain of
department stores, said it had held exploratory talks about
purchasing rival Karstadt, adding it was not aggressively
pursuing a deal.
Investment group Haniel has ended an agreement with fellow
stakeholder BVG on pooling both companies' shares in
Metro.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The pay-TV provider swung to a first-quarter net profit of
12.3 million euros ($15.4 million) as it signed up close to
100,000 new subscribers for its services.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated unchanged
The property group said on Monday that it is selling a
portfolio of 1,150 units. It did not disclose the sales price.
SGL GROUP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The group's Chief Executive Juergen Koehler plans to
restructure the carbon specialist and to annually review each
business line to its future viability, daily "Handelsblatt"
reported on Monday.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Media company Burda further trimmed its stake in the online
pet supplies retailer to about 34 percent, a spokeswoman said on
Friday.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
Proceeds from the listing of Rocket Internet shares were
lowered to around 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 bln), from an
initially targeted 1.6 billion euros, regulatory filings to the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange late on Friday show.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TAG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight" and raises target price to 10.1 from 11.4 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October Markit PMI figures due at 0855 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 51.8, services PMI unchanged
at 54.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)