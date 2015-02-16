German stocks - Factors to watch on February 16

FRANKFURT Feb 16 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was poised to open near unchanged on Monday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank management is focusing on plans for a
slimmed-down universal bank as part of its strategic review,
where the group remains internationally engaged in most of its
current activities but pulls out of unprofitable regions and
business lines, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
BAYER
Olivier Brandicourt, head of Bayer AG's healthcare business,
is well placed to become chief executive of French drug maker
Sanofi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people
with knowledge of the company's strategy.
RWE
Chief Executive Peter Terium is not overly concerned with
the impact Germany's current energy shift has on the company's
power generation business, he told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung, adding the group's other three pillars -- networks,
trading and retail -- were all healthy.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Germany's second-largest real estate group launched an offer
to acquire Austrian peer Conwert in a deal that values
the company at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), it said on
Sunday.
FRAPORT
Greece plans to review a 1.2 billion euro ($1.37 billion)
deal for German airport operator Fraport to run 14 regional
airports, one of Greece's biggest privatisation deals since its
debt crisis began in 2009, the state minister said on Saturday.
Fraport declined to comment.
OSRAM
First-quarter financial report due. Osram already reported
preliminary figures earlier this month.
It also on Friday said Jens Hansen, currently CEO of the
Americas region, is now heading its traditional lamps business.
PUMA
Q4 results due. The sporting goods firm is seen swinging to
a net profit of 6.9 million euros from a year-earlier loss of
115 million. Poll:
BERTRANDT
Q1 results due.
GRAMMER
Preliminary 2014 revenue up 7 percent
GFK
The German market research firm expects to benefit from
strengthening foreign currencies this year, its chief financial
officer told a German newspaper.
STABILUS
Q1 revenue up 16 pct to 135 mln euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - JP Morgan raises price target to 125 euros from
105 euros, rating 'overweight'
COMMERZBANK - Citigroup cuts price target to 12
euro from 12.50 euros, rating 'neutral'
ELRINGKLINGER - JP Morgan raises price target to
29 euro from 25 euros, rating 'neutral'
LEONI - JP Morgan raises price target to 70 euros
from 58 euros, rating 'overweight'
UNITED INTERNET - UBS raises price target to 40
euros from 32.50 euros, rating 'neutral'
VOLKSWAGEN - JP Morgan raises price target to
228 euros from 205 euros, rating 'overweight'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.26 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei up 0.5 pct. [ID:nL4N0VQ18M
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8778 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Victoria Bryan and Thomas
Atkins)