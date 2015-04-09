German stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

FRANKFURT, April 9 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Evidence is mounting that widely-used pesticides harm moths, butterflies and birds as well as bees, adding to concerns crop production could be hit by a shortage of pollinators, according to a report drawn up for EU policymakers.

The makers most affected include Bayer CropScience and Syngenta.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Rivals Lafarge and Holcim have appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief executive of their combined company once their merger is completed, the two groups said in a statement on Thursday.

MERCK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Merck has initiated a phase III clinical trial of Avelumab, a substance designed to treat non-small cell lung cancer. The study is estimated to be completed in October 2021, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health web site.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

A former top executive at Volkswagen's China joint venture with FAW Group Corp was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, state media reported on Thursday, the latest development in corruption investigations involving FAW.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus plans to offer airlines more choice in the way they configure their planes, and sees carriers opting for different levels of comfort within their economy cabins, a senior Airbus executive said on Wednesday.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Leighton was awarded Western Australias Mitchell Freeway extension. The contract will generate revenue of around $160 million, the Hochtief subsidiary said.

STADA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has offered to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would make Mylan a major player in over-the-counter consumer products and extend its geographic reach.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1 percent higher

Morphosys said it will repurchase own shares for a total purchase price of up to 5.39 million euros by April 17.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The airline said its load factor was up 2.4 percentage points at 86.4 percent in March.

PETROTEC

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The biodiesel maker said the Frankfurt Stock Exchange had approved an application to revoke shares from trading on the regulated market effective Oct. 8, 2015.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SARTORIUS - 1.06 eur per ordinary share, 1.08 eur per preference share dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February industrial output +0.2 pct m/m, in line with expectations.

Separately, German exports rebounded in February after dipping to start the year but imports rose at a faster pace, raising questions about whether trade will support growth in Europe's largest economy going forward.

