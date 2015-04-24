German stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday,
according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0650 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The bank's executives are due to present strategic options
to the supervisory board.
Deutsche Bank has received at least one offer from a Chinese
financial institution to buy the German bank's 20 percent stake
in Hua Xia Bank 600015.SS, though a deal is not within reach
yet, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Germany's financial watchdog is expected to finish its own
investigation into the activities of Deutsche Bank's traders in
May or June and a supervisory source said it would incorporate
the findings of authorities in the United States and Britain.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Siemens is among others weighing an offer for Halliburton's
oilfield-services assets worth $5-10 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources. Siemens declined to comment.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Bayer filed for regulatory approval in Japan of its Xofigo
prostate cancer treatment.
E.ON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The utility's global commodities division has agreed to buy
up to two million tonnes of regasified liquefied natural gas a
year from Meridian LNG Holdings Corp, E.ON said on Thursday.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The internet service provider said on Thursday it had
appointed Frank Krause as new finance chief, replacing Norbert
Lang who will leave the company after 21 years on June 30.
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Deutz expects 2015 to be a year of transition dominated by
lower demand, it said in preliminary first-quarter results.
SCHALTBAU
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Schaltbau said its EBIT margin rose to 7.8 percent in the
first quarter and it confirmed it expected a significant rise in
EBIT to 37 million euros for the full year.
Q1 results due.
SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING
Indicated 18.9 percent lower
The company said on Thursday it has proposed a capital
increase to its annual shareholder meeting.
TURBON
No indication available
The company said on Thursday 2014 revenue rose to 108
million euros ($117 million).
EX-DIVIDEND
MUNICH RE - dividend 7.75 eur/shr
RWE - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
SAF HOLLAND - dividend 0.32 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Morgan Stanley cuts to "under-weight"
from "equal-weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei down 0.8 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate
seen at 108.4 vs 107.9, Current Conditions at 112.4 vs 112.0,
Expectations at 104.5 vs 103.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9257 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan)