German stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

FRANKFURT May 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

German carmaker BMW said its first-quarter operating profit rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Nevada has given Daimler, the world's biggest truck maker, the go-ahead to test its self-driving heavy freight truck for the first time on the open road in ordinary traffic, the two sides announced on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps in March, killing all 150 people on board, practiced a descent on the previous flight, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The world's largest chemicals distributor posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, helped especially by growth in North America.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Automobile component maker ElringKlinger reported Q1 net income of 29.2 million euros. The company published preliminary results on April 29 and cuts its forecast for 2015 adjusted EBIT to about 165 million euros.

EVONIK

No pre-opening share indication available

The diversified chemicals maker lifted its 2015 profit guidance while quarterly core earnings blew past market expectations on Wednesday, helped by higher volumes and prices at its animal feed ingredients business.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The reinsurer posted a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in net profit to 279.7 million euros in the first quarter on the back of double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income from investments.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected sales and profit growth to pick up during the rest of the year as it invests in its brand after reporting lower first-quarter net profit than expected.

KUKA

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The industrial robot maker beat forecasts for first-quarter orders, sales and profits and confirmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday.

METRO

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Strategy day due.

NORMA

No pre-opening share indication available

The company posted its forecasts for 2015 after reporting first-quarter adjusted EBITA of 39.2 million euros.

PUMA

No premarket indication available

Puma released q1 results ahead of schedule, saying adverse currency effects weighed on results.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German genetic tests maker said adjusted net income fell to $51.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter, broadly in line with analyst expectations.

XING

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q1 revenue jumped 29 percent to 29.3 million euros and EBITDA rose 83 percent to 8.2 million euros, the company said, as it saw the biggest rise in membership growth ever.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said it expected its 2015 revenues to grow by at least a medium single-digit percentage, after sales edged up by 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

GRAMMER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Grammer predicted an appreciable rise in revenue for 2015 to over 1.4 bln euros and steady EBIT performance after EBIT rose 11.5 percent in the first quarter. The company named Gerard Cordonnier new CFO as of June.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company confirmed its outlook for a positive sales and earnings performance in 2015 after sales rose 24 percent in the first quarter.

WINDELN.DE

First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The company said it set the IPO price at 18.50 euros a share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ALLIANZ - 6.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

HANNOVER RE - 4.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend of 0.77 eur/preference share, 0.76 eur/ordinary share proposed

HOCHTIEF - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

MAN - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed

PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ALSTRIA OFFICE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAKKT AG - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

VOLKSWAGEN - dividend of 4.80 eur/ordinary shr, 4.86 eur/preferred shr

DELTICOM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", lowers price target to 144 from 150 euros

KLOECKNER - HSBC revises to "buy" from "overweight", lowers target price to 10 from 11 euros

SOFTWARE AG - HSBC revises to "hold" from "neutral", lifts target price to 28 from 23 euros

PORSCHE SE - HSBC revises to "hold" from "neutral", lifts target price to 91 from 71 euros

COMMERZBANK - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight", lowers price target to 13.50 from 14.80 euros

METRO - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight", lifts price target to 30 from 22 euros. Citi raises price target to 33 euros, with a "neutral" rating

NORDEX - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 25 from 19 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

DEALS

German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG won U.S. antitrust approval for its $13.5 billion takeover of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp on condition that certain TRW assets are sold, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit services PMI due at 0755 GMT and seen at 54.4 points. Markit composite final PMI also due at 0755 GMT.

