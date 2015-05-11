German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Advisory firm ISS has recommended that BMW shareholders vote against the appointment of outgoing chief executive Norbert Reithofer as chairman of the carmaker's supervisory board, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Tank & Rast, which is 50-percent owned by RREEF, a real estate and infrastructure-focused unit of Deutsche Bank, is going to be sold before the summer break in a potential 3.5 billion euro ($3.90 billion) deal, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing financial sources. A public listing of the company is no longer an option, it added.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German trade union Verdi on Saturday called for further strikes at Deutsche Post after talks over a new wage agreement broke down.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) tried to spy on Siemens with the help of German intelligence, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Separately sources told Reuters that Siemens is set to secure unconditional EU approval for its $7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Wolfgang Reitzle, who was named in media reports as a potential Volkswagen supervisory board candidate, told daily Handelsblatt it was his duty to successfully conclude the "exciting project" of merging Holcim and Lafarge as Holcim chairman, when asked whether he was available for the position of VW chairman.

CARMAKERS

German car companies may need help to compete with a wealthy field of bidders for Nokia's high-tech mapping unit HERE, as the entry of technology company Uber into the fray signals interest from deep-pocketed Silicon Valley players, bankers and executives close to the deal said.

AIRBUS, MTU AERO ENGINES

Airbus indicated 6 percent lower in Frankfurt

MTU indicated 6.2 percent lower

An Airbus A400M military transport plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting Britain and Germany to ground Europe's new troop and cargo carrier. MTU is part of a consortium that supplies the engines.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1 percent higher

The food-processing equipment maker lifted its 2015 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and promised to keep dividends stable this year, following a ramping-up of its job- and cost-cutting targets.

TALANX

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The insurer posted a 16 percent rise in net profit to 251 million euros in the first quarter, soundly beating expectations despite losses from storms and the crash of the Germanwings flight, aided in part by currency effects.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Chief Executive and acting Finance Chief Manfred Bender told Boersen-Zeitung his company was ready for a large acquisition.

QSC

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The Internet service company reported first-quarter EBITDA of 9.1 million euros, down from 13.4 million last year, broadly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. Poll:

CAPITAL STAGE AG

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The company has made a binding offer for the acquisition of Prokon Regenerative Energien GmbH.

Separately, German utility EnBW will also submit an offer that will value Prokon at at least 500 million euros, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

EX-DIVIDEND

DMG MORI SEIKI - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

WACKER CHEMIE - dividend 1.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRAPORT - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", raises price target to 56 euros from 52 euros

XING - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"; raises target price to 160 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.25 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

