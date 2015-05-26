German stocks - Factors to watch on May 26

FRANKFURT May 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The drugmaker expects the world's largest economies to pool
billions of euros in funding for the development of antibiotics
against the growing threat of drug-resistant superbugs, its
chief executive said on Friday.
CARMAKERS
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent lower
BMW indicated unchanged
VW indicated 0.1 percent lower
The contest for Nokia's maps business has become
a three-way race between German carmakers, a consortium
including Uber and Baidu, and a third group including China's
Tencent and Navinfo, people familiar with the process
said.
DAIMLER
The carmaker on Saturday announced a partnership with mobile
technologies company Qualcomm Inc. to explore wireless
recharging of mobile phones in cars as well as recharging of
electric cars without cables.
Separately, Daimler said on Monday it is to make software
from web services company Baidu available in its
Chinese Mercedes-Benz cars as part of a trend of deepening ties
between carmakers and consumer technology
companies.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company's postal services workers will strike in the
cities of Trier and Koblenz, continuing a series of strikes
started at the end of March, trade union Verdi said on Tuesday.
Verdi is fighting Deutsche Post's plans to employ people in new
parcel delivery units on lower pay than the standard collective
labour agreement.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
L'Oreal is not interested in buying Procter &
Gamble's haircare business, L'Oreal management board
member Nicolas Hieronimus told Handelsblatt on Monday. Sources
told Reuters last month that Henkel was one of the companies
preparing a bid for the unit, which includes the Wella and
Clairol brands.
Separately, Bloomberg on Friday cited people familiar with
the process as saying Henkel was the frontrunner to win the
auction of P&G's haircare business and that final bids were due
in about two weeks.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German drug maker expects sales to grow by around 5
percent in its core operations over the coming years, helped by
its pipeline of prospective new drugs, its chief executive was
quoted as saying by weekly Euro am Sonntag.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen will realign production at its heavy-duty
commercial vehicle brands MAN and Scania, sources said, as the
group seeks to boost synergies between the two
truckmakers.
METRO
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) will likely
decide by early June whether to submit a bid to buy German
department store chain Kaufhof from Metro, two people familiar
with the matter said on Sunday.
SIXT
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The car rental group, which aims for the United States to
become its largest non-domestic market, rules out entering into
a strategic alliance with a large domestic player there, weekly
Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Erich Sixt.
SIXT LEASING
No indication available
Commerzbank said late-Friday it had partly
exercised the greenshoe option for the Sixt Leasing IPO. It
bought 1.2 million of the 1.6 million shares it could buy for
the placement prices of 20 euos apiece.
SOLARWORLD
No indication available
The solar manufacturer will apply to the European Commission
for an extension of duties on Chinese panel imports that are due
to end this year, weekly Euro am Sonntag said.
Chief Executive Frank Asbeck claims Chinese panel makers still
receive unfair state subsidies, according to the
magazine.
BOGNER
A consortium of Asian investor Fosun and former Coty
head Bernd Beetz is the only remaining bidder for
German fashion group Bogner after Permira dropped out
of the race, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
EX-DIVIDEND
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - Citi lowers to "SELL" from
"NEUTRAL"
BASF - Erste raise to "BUY" form "HOLD"
