German stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

TECHNOLOGY STOCKS

Dialog indicated down 3.2 percent

SAP indicated down 1.6 percent

Infineon indicated down 1.6 percent

Software AG indicated down 0.4 percent

Apple's fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short of estimates and it missed some targets for iPhone sales, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

Separately, Microsoft reported a $3.2 billion quarterly net loss, its biggest ever, as the company wrote down its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows operating system.

In addition, Swiss banking software maker Temenos posted solid second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, led by renewed European investment and wins at two major U.S. banks.

K+S

Indicated down 0.6 percent

The salt and fertilizer group has rejected a new attempt by Canada's Potash Corp to entice the German company into takeover talks, a K+S spokesman said on Tuesday.

BASF, BAYER, MERCK

BASF indicated down 0.6 percent

Bayer indicated down 0.5 percent

Merck indicated down 0.3 percent

Chemicals trade body VCI holds H1 press conference.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated up 5.1 percent

Zooplus confirmed its full-year outlook in a trading statement after second-quarter sales rose 33 percent.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated flat

Tom Tailor group like-for-like sales rose 1.9 percent in the second quarter, the company said in a trading statement.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Rocket Internet's so-called "proven winners" portfolio of a dozen companies had average weighted net revenue growth of 217 percent in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated down 0.3 percent

Extraordinary general meeting.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 1 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.4 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct.

Nikkei ends down 1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks minus 0.7 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

