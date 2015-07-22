German stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0632 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks.
TECHNOLOGY STOCKS
Dialog indicated down 3.2 percent
SAP indicated down 1.6 percent
Infineon indicated down 1.6 percent
Software AG indicated down 0.4 percent
Apple's fourth-quarter revenue forecast fell short
of estimates and it missed some targets for iPhone sales,
sending its shares down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.
Separately, Microsoft reported a $3.2 billion
quarterly net loss, its biggest ever, as the company wrote down
its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows
operating system.
In addition, Swiss banking software maker Temenos
posted solid second-quarter results after market close on
Tuesday, led by renewed European investment and wins at two
major U.S. banks.
K+S
Indicated down 0.6 percent
The salt and fertilizer group has rejected a new attempt by
Canada's Potash Corp to entice the German company into
takeover talks, a K+S spokesman said on Tuesday.
BASF, BAYER, MERCK
BASF indicated down 0.6 percent
Bayer indicated down 0.5 percent
Merck indicated down 0.3 percent
Chemicals trade body VCI holds H1 press conference.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated up 5.1 percent
Zooplus confirmed its full-year outlook in a trading
statement after second-quarter sales rose 33 percent.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated flat
Tom Tailor group like-for-like sales rose 1.9 percent in the
second quarter, the company said in a trading statement.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
Rocket Internet's so-called "proven winners" portfolio of a
dozen companies had average weighted net revenue growth of 217
percent in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated down 0.3 percent
Extraordinary general meeting.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 1 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.4 pct,
Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct.
Nikkei ends down 1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks
minus 0.7 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
