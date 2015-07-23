German stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jul 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DAIMLER

Daimler's second-quarter operating profit rose 54 percent as new luxury car model launches helped the carmaker defy a slowdown in car sales in China and to raise profit margins at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz is confident of a good second half of the year in China, despite problems experienced by rivals, a board member told a German online magazine.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank's new Chief Executive John Cryan is planning to present his ideas on a strategic overhaul for the German lender to the supervisory board at the end of the month, a source familiar with the matter said.

MERCK

Merck and Sigma-Aldrich extended their merger termination date to December 22 to give them more time to obtain remaining regulatory approvals.

LUFTHANSA

Turkish Airlines is considering starting flights with its low-cost unit AnadoluJet to Germany, France and Britain, although no decision has yet been taken, the carrier's chief executive told Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker and German bank Metzler have sold financing company LeasePlan to a consortium of investors for 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion), VW said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Austrian property company Conwert is set to name Annington manager Wolfgang Beck as its new chief executive, an Austrian newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

KRONES

The group raised its earnings target for 2015 after first-half pretax profit grew 16.4 percent.

WINCOR NIXDORF

German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf swung to a third-quarter operating loss that was smaller than expected amid a heavy restructuring of its business.

MTU AERO ENGINES

MTU Aero Engines increased its 2015 revenue and profit targets on Thursday, thanks to the continuing strength of the U.S. dollar.

MORPHOSYS

German biotech firm Morphosys has received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial of a HuCAL antibody in the field of blood disorders.

ADVA OPTICAL

The group increased second-quarter sales 28.8 percent to 112.3 million euros, at the upper end of its revised guidance.

COMDIRECT

Comdirect said first-half pretax profit rose 15 percent to 50 million euros and it aimed to achieve a profit of more than 80 million euros for the full year, on a par with last year.

STRATEC

Stratec said H1 sales rose 1.4 percent to 70 million euros, and it expected ongoing positive development for the financial year as a whole.

AMADEUS FIRE

Q2 results due.

DEUTSCHE FORFAIT

The trade finance specialist said late Wednesday its restructuring is in jeopardy after it failed to find enough takers for a capital increase and that it is now talking to banks and investors to find a way to fill the resulting equity gap.

IPO

ADO PROPERTIES

The real estate group will list on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The issue price is 20 euros per share.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

