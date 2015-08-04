German stocks - Factors to watch on August 4

FRANKFURT Aug 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Pacific Investment Management Co said on Monday it may face U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over whether it inflated the returns of a popular exchange-traded fund once managed by prominent bond investor Bill Gross.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
BMW's Q2 results due. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen down 3 percent at 2.53 billion euros ($2.8 billion). Poll:
Separately, automakers reported monthly U.S. car sales. Deliveries of the VW brand were up 2.4 percent in July, while Audi was up 20.8 percent.
Sales of BMW's core brand were up 2.1 percent and Mercedes-Benz was up 1.2 percent.
Also, new auto sales in Brazil fell 23 percent in July as rising interest rates and unemployment eroded consumer confidence.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated unchanged
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 12 percent at 1.13 billion euros. Poll:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The United States Department of Justice is investigating trades worth billions of dollars that Deutsche Bank made on behalf of its Russian clients, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Separately, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog on Monday asked Deutsche Bank to pay $3 million in compensation damages to Jorge Usandivaras, the former head of its Latin American Strategic Transactions unit.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated unchanged
Australia will spend A$89 billion ($65.34 billion) on ships and submarines for its navy over the next 20 years, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday, A$40 billion of which has been earmarked to build surface ships domestically.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Axel Springer reported better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued to expand its digital activities, offsetting a decline in its classic printing business.
EVONIK
No indication available
The diversified chemicals maker lifted its 2015 profit guidance for the second time, helped by a strong animal feed ingredients business.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The lubricants maker reported a 13.5 percent rise in first-half operating profit and affirmed its guidance.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
German fashion house Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales that rose more than expected due to a rebound in Europe and last year's relaunch of its website.
STADA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told daily Handelsblatt the generic drugmaker remained committed to its plans to grow in Russia. He said he expects currency adjusted double-digit percentage growth rates in Russia in the second half.
TALANX
No indication available
Talanx unit HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG is selling a unit in Luxemburg to Baloise for a medium single-digit million euro sum.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company aims to grow in Latin America, especially in Mexico, and in the U.S. banking sector via acquisitions and organic growth, company founder and CEO Ulrich Dietz told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The biotech group said it signed an alliance with G7 Therapeutics to collaborate on novel antibody therapeutics.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The vacuum pumps maker posted a 35 percent gain in second-quarter operating profit at 14.0 million euros, below the average analyst estimate of 14.7 million, and reiterated a target for a noticeable increase in 2015 operating profit and EBIT margin.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company kept its full-year guidance after first-half revenue fell 6.1 percent to 48.3 million euros.
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company affirmed its 2015 growth forecastw after reporting a first-half revenue increase of 14 percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raiess its price target to 65 from 59 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.5 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.3 pct. at Monday's close.
Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks plus 3.2 pct at 0606 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9125 euros) ($1 = 1.3620 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai