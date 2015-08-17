German stocks - Factors to watch on August 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to reassure sceptical lawmakers on Sunday that the International Monetary Fund would take part in a new bailout for Greece, before a parliamentary vote in which many of her conservatives may break ranks and reject the rescue.

SIEMENS, BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

Siemens indicated 0.5 percent higher

BMW indicated 1.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany's exporter-heavy auto industry, home of carmakers such as Volkswagen and Daimler, could be poised for a slowdown next year as demand in foreign markets slows, Siemens Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser said in a newspaper interview.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Service on the group's Dutch mobile network was restored on Saturday after a software problem disrupted it for almost 24 hours, the company said.

Separately, the operator of Berlin's new airport will review payments made to Siemens, Bosch and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to check there has been no overpayments made for their work, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Fitch affirmed Deutsche Telekom at "BBB+", with a stable outlook.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Selective acquisitions remain part of the consumer goods group's strategy and its 2016 financial targets, CFO Carsten Knobel told Euro am Sonntag. Takeovers are possible in all three business units laundry & home care, beauty care and adhesives, he said.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The fashion house will expand its presence in China, key shareholder Gaetano Marzotto said in an interview in newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Despite slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, Marzotto told the paper that he saw the potential for higher sales in China.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Nestle said on Friday it was suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50 million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have participated in a price rigging cartel.

STABILUS

Indicated 4.9 percent higher

The automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus raised its 2015 guidance after reporting an 11 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit.

AIR BERLIN, TUI

Air Berlin indicated 1.6 percent lower

No indication available for TUI

TUI has sold off the rest of its stake in Air Berlin, a spokesman said, confirming a report by Wirtschafts Woche magazine. The stake was already below 3 percent in November 2014.

Separately, The Times reported that TUI was considering spinning off non-core assets with a turnover of about 3 billion euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HHLA - HSBC raises the stock to "hold" from "reduce"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.4 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.3 pct. at Friday's close.

Nikkei plus 0.5 pct at Monday's close. Shanghai stocks plus 0.5 pct at 0607 GMT.

BHF KLEINWORT BENSON

French bank Oddo & Cie is examining a counter offer for BHF Kleinwort Benson, which Chinese Fosun aims to take over, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Saturday, citing financial sources. "Oddo's counter offer has been worked out, but is not on the table yet," the paper cites a source.

MANN + HUMMEL

German car parts maker Mann + Hummel is buying U.S. firm Affinia's auto filter unit for $1.3-1.4 billion, a person familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)