German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
The German auto components maker and union representatives
have postponed further talks on cost reductions and job cuts at
a factory in Gifhorn, after failing to reach an agreement on
Friday.
BASF
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
An asset swap announced between BASF and Gazprom
could signal an easing of tensions between Germany and Russia,
the head of BASF unit Wintershall, Mario Mehren, told
Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. Deal:
DAIMLER
Indicated 1 pct higher
Financial markets have overreacted to recent economic
ructions in China, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a
newspaper interview.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 1.8 pct higher
The dividend for 2015 is set to rise by clearly more than 20
percent, following an expected currency adjusted rise of 18-21
percent in earnings, CEO Ulf Schneider repeated in comments to
Euro am Sonntag newspaper.
K+S
Indicated 3 pct higher
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan has hired a third
investment bank as adviser in its effort to take over K+S,
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Sunday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The reinsurer's Ergo insurance division will discontinue
writing new life insurance products with guaranteed interest
rates at the end of this year, an Ergo board member Clemens Muth
told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.2 pct higher
ThyssenKrupp has cut costs by more than 1 billion euros this
year, beating its target, and plans to press ahead with renewed
savings efforts, its chief financial officer told a German
newspaper.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 pct higher
Ousted Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech prevented Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn from fulfilling his ambition to
become chairman, showing the patriarch's continuing influence
behind the scenes, two respected German publications reported.
Volkswagen's management reshuffle may fail to generate the
momentum Europe's largest carmaker needs to tackle stubborn
structural problems that have been amplified by slumping sales
in China, according to industry experts.
Separately, VW's Porsche unit is expected to have around
25,000 employees at the end of this year or 11 percent more than
in 2014, Porsche HR head Thomas Edig told Automobilwoche. More
jobs would be added in the coming years, but not at a
double-digit percentage rate, he said.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
Axel Springer is withdrawing from its Russian business,
Russian news agency RBC reported at the weekend, citing two
media sources and a government source.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The company has identified a mid-double digit number of
potential takeover targets in coverall all regions and product
areas, CEO Pepyn Dinandt told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
SGL
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
The carbon specialist has difficulties obtaining Boeing's
approval for the planned sale of aircraft components unit
HITCO to Avcorp Industries, German investor newsletter
Platow Brief cited sources close to the company as saying.
IPO
Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 has
revived last year's listing plans and aims to debut on the stock
market this year, it said on Monday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS : Credit Suisse starts with "neutral",
target price 91 euros
RATIONAL : DZ Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closes +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks
-2.34 pct.
Time: 6.46 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace so far
this year, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday,
suggesting Europe's largest economy powered ahead at the
beginning of the third quater.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
