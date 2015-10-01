German stocks - Factors to watch on October 1

FRANKFURT Oct 1 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

Offer period in IPO of unit Covestro due to end. Bayer and its investment bank advisers are rethinking options for the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group scheduled for Friday, given books are still not covered, several sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

K+S

Potash Corp offered K+S two seats on its board and pledged to give K+S executives better-paid jobs at Potash as part of the takeover proposal, which K+S has rejected, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

U.S. September sales figures due.

Trucks chief Andreas Renschler tells Handelsblatt that Asia and the United States are markets the company will look at in the long term.

Separately, France has launched a probe into whether Volkswagen cheated on car emissions in France as it did in the United States, a source close to the French Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Separately, South Korea said on Thursday Volkswagen's South Korean unit informed the government it could recall around 120,000 vehicles in South Korea.

Separately, an Italian consumer group said it presented a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen, accusing the company of deceiving car owners and potentially harming the environment.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog and Atmel have amended their merger agreement to clarify that the only required vote of Dialog shareholders will be to authorize the Dialog board of directors to allot and issue the ordinary shares underlying the American Depositary Shares to be issued in connection with the Atmel acquisition.

IPO

Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 said on Thursday it would price at 30 euros ($33.51) per share in its initial public offering (IPO) worth 1.16 billion euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - BARCLAYS raises to "OVERWEIGHT" from "UNDERWEIGHT," price target 94 eur from previous 78 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +2.2 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 52.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jonathan Gould)