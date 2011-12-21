German stocks - Factors to watch on December 21

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
RREEF, the real estate investment management arm of Deutsche Bank's Asset Management division, said it would sell its Northern California industrial portfolio to PS Business Parks PSB.N for $520 million.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Tuesday privatizations could help improve the fiscal situation of Germany and other European countries.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap fees on trading in their European derivatives contracts for three years in a last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger cleared in the European Union
ALLIANZ
MUNICH RE
European insurers' prospects deteriorated in the second half of 2011, weighed by a worsening sovereign debt crisis, a slowing economy, and persistently low interest rates, the industry's pan-European regulator said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
MAN SE
Joerg Astalosch, a close aide to Volkswagen supervisory board chairman Ferdinand Piech, was appointed chief financial officer of truckmaker MAN effective on Jan. 1, 2012.
THYSSENKRUPP
ThyssenKrupp may consider demanding compensation from its former chief executive and other managers for investments made in steel plants in Brazil and the United States.
SGL CARBON
SGL said its equity level rose by 98 million euros ($128.48 million) after the holder of two convertible bonds of the company partially converted convertible notes in the amount of 107.4 million euros.
LANXESS
Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic rubber company, remains confident about its business developments and will continue its high levels of investments, Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Handelsblatt on Wednesday. The newspaper said he had indicated that Lanxess could even outperform its Ebitda goal of 1.1 billion euros for this year.
MARSEILLE-KLINIKEN
Businessman Carsten Maschmeyer now holds 5.33 percent in Marseille-Kliniken, the provider of health care services said on Tuesday.
