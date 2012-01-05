German stocks - Factors to watch on January 5

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
FRANKFURT Jan 5 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
AUDI
The premium brand of Volkswagen sold 12,655 vehicles in the United States in December, 20 percent more than a year earlier. In the full-year 2011, its U.S. sales were up 15.7 percent.
Related news
BAYER
The chemicals and drug maker is shifting some administrative jobs from its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany to eastern Europe, Financial Times Deutschland reported.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Austrian unit T-Mobile Austria said it will share wireless networks with rival Hutchison 3G Austria.
Related news
PRAKTIKER
Trading statement due at 0730 GMT.
Related news
KONTRON
The computer manufacturer said it agreed to transfer assets of its Malaysian subsidiary Kontron Design Manufacturing Services to Plexus Corp for about $30-35 million.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen flat m/m, up 0.8 percent y/y in real terms after rising 0.7 percent m/m and falling 0.4 percent y/y in October.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.