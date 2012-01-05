German stocks - Factors to watch on January 5

FRANKFURT Jan 5 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUDI

The premium brand of Volkswagen sold 12,655 vehicles in the United States in December, 20 percent more than a year earlier. In the full-year 2011, its U.S. sales were up 15.7 percent.

BAYER

The chemicals and drug maker is shifting some administrative jobs from its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany to eastern Europe, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Austrian unit T-Mobile Austria said it will share wireless networks with rival Hutchison 3G Austria.

PRAKTIKER

Trading statement due at 0730 GMT.

KONTRON

The computer manufacturer said it agreed to transfer assets of its Malaysian subsidiary Kontron Design Manufacturing Services to Plexus Corp for about $30-35 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen flat m/m, up 0.8 percent y/y in real terms after rising 0.7 percent m/m and falling 0.4 percent y/y in October.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES