German stocks - Factors to watch on January 9

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
FRANKFURT Jan 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
BMW
The car maker said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year and its best sales result ever.
VOLKSWAGEN
VW aims to sell over 500,000 vehicles in the United States in 2012, the first time in 39 years it would reach the half-million mark, it said ahead of the Detroit auto show.
DAIMLER
Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG said on Sunday they would produce Mercedes-Benz gasoline engines at Nissan's Tennessee factory from 2014 to be fitted on Mercedes and Infiniti models.
ADIDAS
Adidas is pleased with its full-year 2011 sales, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper, as the world's second-largest maker of sports apparel targets record revenue.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank unit BRE Bank expects net profit to have grown substantially in 2011 from the previous year, BRE's chief executive told a German newspaper.
E.ON
E.ON is asking potential bidders for its gas distribution network to indicate interest by Jan. 20 in a sale which could net German utility around 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion), a senior banker said on Friday.
SAP
Oracle Corp can't appeal an order slashing its $1.3 billion copyright infringement verdict against SAP AG until it decides whether it will reject the lower, court-imposed damages award, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
SOLAR STOCKS
Germany's solar market remained stable last year compared with 2010, the country's main industry association BSW said, suggesting demand for modules remains high despite large cuts in support for the sector over the past two years.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Seasonally adjusted exports/imports due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen at +0.7 pct and imports seen at +1.1 pct.
Trade balance for Nov due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 12 bln eur.
Industrial output for November due 1100 GMT. Seen at -0.5 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic