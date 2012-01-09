German stocks - Factors to watch on January 9

FRANKFURT Jan 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BMW

The car maker said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011 at group level, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year and its best sales result ever.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW aims to sell over 500,000 vehicles in the United States in 2012, the first time in 39 years it would reach the half-million mark, it said ahead of the Detroit auto show.

DAIMLER

Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG said on Sunday they would produce Mercedes-Benz gasoline engines at Nissan's Tennessee factory from 2014 to be fitted on Mercedes and Infiniti models.

ADIDAS

Adidas is pleased with its full-year 2011 sales, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper, as the world's second-largest maker of sports apparel targets record revenue.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank unit BRE Bank expects net profit to have grown substantially in 2011 from the previous year, BRE's chief executive told a German newspaper.

E.ON

E.ON is asking potential bidders for its gas distribution network to indicate interest by Jan. 20 in a sale which could net German utility around 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion), a senior banker said on Friday.

SAP

Oracle Corp can't appeal an order slashing its $1.3 billion copyright infringement verdict against SAP AG until it decides whether it will reject the lower, court-imposed damages award, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

SOLAR STOCKS

Germany's solar market remained stable last year compared with 2010, the country's main industry association BSW said, suggesting demand for modules remains high despite large cuts in support for the sector over the past two years.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Seasonally adjusted exports/imports due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen at +0.7 pct and imports seen at +1.1 pct.

Trade balance for Nov due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 12 bln eur.

Industrial output for November due 1100 GMT. Seen at -0.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES