German stocks - Factors to watch on January 19

FRANKFURT Jan 19 DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Commerzbank aims to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) regulatory capital shortfall on its own, without turning to insurer Allianz for help, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

Separately, the European Commission is likely to approve a Commerzbank plan to integrate a small part of its Eurohypo real estate unit and wind down the rest, Handelsblatt newspaper cites several persons familiar with the talks as saying, adding that a final decision could be taken as early as next month.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Former Bayer AG chief executive Werner Wenning may return to Germany's largest drugmaker later this year as a member of its supervisory board, which could be a prelude to becoming chairman, a person close to the company said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE, NYSE EURONEXT

Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.9 percent higher

Britain urged European Union competition officials on Wednesday to reject "political interference" and "vested interests" when ruling on plans to create the world's biggest exchange operator.

RWE

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

RWE may scrap plans to participate in the Nabucco gas pipeline to save costs, opening the way for a merger of projects competing to bring Azeri gas via Turkey to Europe, its chief executive told the Wall Street Journal.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

A unit of insurance company Allianz SE must pay $3.25 million to one of its former brokers who alleged the firm bad-mouthed him to his clients, among other accusations, a securities arbitration panel ruled.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Munich Re's primary insurance unit Ergo plans to build up business with industrial clients in Europe and is setting up units to do that in the Netherlands and Austria, with plans for France to follow in future, an Ergo executive tells the Financial Times Deutschland.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

ProSieben has secured exclusive rights to Warner Bros. films and TV series, beating out rival RTL, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing ProSieben's negotiator.

AURUBIS

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The copper smelter said it expects uncertainties in demand for copper products after reporting fourth-quarter sales of 3.57 billion euros and operating earnings before interest and taxes of 87 million.

MANROLAND

The insolvency administrator of Manroland plans to sell the German printing machine maker in three parts, with nearly half of the jobs in Germany being slashed in the process.

EUROPEAN DEBT CRISIS

Egan-Jones on Wednesday lowered its credit rating on Germany to AA-minus from AA, citing the nation's potential liabilities to Europe's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.

The European bailout fund losing its triple-A rating shows that there are limits to how the debt crisis can be solved, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - HSBC has raised the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

THYSSENKRUPP - HSBC has cut the stock to "neutral" from "underweight"

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

