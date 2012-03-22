German stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

FRANKFURT, March 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is planning a new low-cost car brand destined for emerging markets, the head of research and development at the VW car brand told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Hartford Financial, in which Allianz holds a stake of about 5 percent, said on Wednesday it is considering asset sales as a means to boost its share price.

Allianz on Thursday repeated that its investment in Hartford is purely financial and declined further comment.

SGL Group

Indicated 0.4 percent LOWER

The German carbon specialist said it is difficult to say whether it will reach a 12 percent operating margin this year.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German rubber chemicals specialist posted better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the fourth quarter on strong sales in Latin America.

SOlARWORLD

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

The company said it was aiming to return to profit on an operating level in 2012, after large impairments on outdated production equipment had caused it to post an operating loss of 233 million euros ($307 million) in 2011.

EX-DIVIDEND

DOUGLAS - 1.10 euros/share ex-dividend.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - RBS has cut the stock to 'outperform' from 'top pick'.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.04 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March flash Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen at 51.0. up from 50.2 in the previous month. March Services PMI seen at 53.0, up from 52.8 in February.

EURO ZONE

The worst of the euro zone crisis is over and the European Central Bank will act if inflation risks grow, ECB President Mario Draghi said in a German newspaper interview released on Thursday, seeking to ease angst in Germany about price rises.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

