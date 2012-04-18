German stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

FRANKFURT, April 18 The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
ALLIANZ
Allianz said it had earned a good return on its investment
in The Hartford Financial Services Group, after selling
back to the company warrants it had bought as part of a
financial crisis rescue. An Allianz spokeswoman declined to say
how much of the $1.4 billion gain made since the 2008 purchase
of the securities would be booked in the current quarter.
AURUBIS
Top producer Aurubis' copper product sales have fallen
between 5 to 15 percent in Europe in recent weeks versus last
year as cautious customers place smaller, shorter-term orders in
a market heavily hit by over capacity, the company said.
INFINEON
Peer Intel Corp posted earnings confirming the PC
industry is alive -- but not kicking -- and said sales would
accelerate in the second half of the year with a powerful new PC
processor.
DOUGLAS
Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury giant LVMH
, may be prepared to discuss a deal with Douglas as the
German perfume and makeup retailer's negotiations with private
equity firms falter, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
AIXTRON
Peer and LED maker Cree Inc posted
lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast its fourth
quarter below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 10
percent in extended trade.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.55 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2 pct at 0515 GMT.
