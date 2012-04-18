German stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

FRANKFURT, April 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ALLIANZ

Allianz said it had earned a good return on its investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, after selling back to the company warrants it had bought as part of a financial crisis rescue. An Allianz spokeswoman declined to say how much of the $1.4 billion gain made since the 2008 purchase of the securities would be booked in the current quarter.

Related news

AURUBIS

Top producer Aurubis' copper product sales have fallen between 5 to 15 percent in Europe in recent weeks versus last year as cautious customers place smaller, shorter-term orders in a market heavily hit by over capacity, the company said. {ID:nL2E8FHBK3]

Related news

INFINEON

Peer Intel Corp posted earnings confirming the PC industry is alive -- but not kicking -- and said sales would accelerate in the second half of the year with a powerful new PC processor.

Related news

DOUGLAS

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury giant LVMH , may be prepared to discuss a deal with Douglas as the German perfume and makeup retailer's negotiations with private equity firms falter, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Related news

AIXTRON

Peer and LED maker Cree Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast its fourth quarter below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trade.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.55 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2 pct at 0515 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES