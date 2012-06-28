German stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German premium carmaker BMW is considering building vehicles at the endangered Born plant in the Netherlands, which belongs to Japan's Mitsubishi Motors, a spokesman for BMW said on Wednesday.

BMW and Toyota plan to expand a technological partnership, two sources close to the companies told Reuters, a deal that could prompt a shift in auto industry allegiances.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3 percent lower

Commerzbank AG said on Wednesday it would sell 128.3 million of new shares in order to pay staff bonuses worth more than 150 million euros ($186.86 million).

Commerzbank's decision to pull out of ship financing will damage Germany as a shipping centre as the seaborne sector struggles with a four-year slump, the country's shipping association said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has resigned as the lead underwriter for a proposed initial public offering by iWatt Inc, which makes chips used in Apple products, following a dispute over valuation with the company's chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Barely two years after signing on as chief executive with T-Mobile USA, Philipp Humm is leaving the business and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Jim Alling, currently its chief operating officer.

LINDE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German industrial gas producer Linde is the leading bidder for Lincare Holdings Inc and could offer at least $3.4 billion for the U.S. oxygen provider, the Financial Times Alphaville blog reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

FRESENIUS

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.2 percent higher, Rhoen indicated 1 percent higher

Fresenius said on Wednesday that it had bought 5 million shares in rival Rhoen-Klinikum, or a stake equivalent to 3.6 percent of the latter's share capital. Fresenius said the shares were bought in the market. {ID:nL6E8HRCGD]

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

RWE is finding the sale of its share in Hesse state utility Suewag "tough" while another sale of a stake in Koblenz utility Kevag is "on a good course", board member Rolf-Martin Schmitz told reporters on Wednesday.

CARS

The Chief Executive of GM's Opel unit Karl-Friedrich Stracke is due to present a European business plan to the auto maker's supervisory board.

SOLAR COMPANIES

Germany's parliamentary mediation committee approved cuts to incentives for the solar power industry on Wednesday which will see a capping of subsidies for plants with installed capacity of 52 gigawatts (GW).

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GSW Immobilien - proposed dividend 0.9 eur/shr

Bauer - proposed dividend 0.5 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei was up 1.42 pct at 0507 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's Federal Labour Office is due to publish the unemloyment rate for June on Thursday with 34 economists expecting it to be unchanged at 6.7 percent and for joblessness to rise by 5,000.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES